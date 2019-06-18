John Lloyd Cruz shares new pictures, video with Bea Alonzo 

MANILA, Philippines — On leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has shared new photos with onscreen partner Bea Alonzo.

In his Instagram account, John Lloyd posted photos shot in Palawan, teasing fans for a project with Bea.

“Set namin,” John Lloyd captioned the photos.

In his Twitter account, the actor also shared a video clip of what seemed to be a shooting with Bea in Palawan.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, Bea did not confirm or deny whether a reunion project with John Lloyd is in the works.

“We were with friends also. But I can’t disclose what it’s for, yet! Pero, ano ‘yan, surprise,” she said.

Bea revealed that though they did not see each other in a long time, they never lost communication.

“Matagal kaming hindi nagkita, but we never lost touch. Nami-miss ko siyang makatrabaho. I’m sure maraming nakaka-miss din sa kanya na tao na manonood ng pelikula,” Bea said.

A source close to Pilipino Star Ngayon’s Salve Asis, however, allged that John Lloyd might be selling his Palawan resort to the actress.

John Lloyd and Bea started as a love team in a teleserye “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay” in 2002. Since then, they starred in several soap operas together such as “It Might Be You,” “Ikaw ang

Lahat sa Akin,” “Maging Sino Ka Man,” “I Love Betty La Fea,” and “A Beautiful Affair.”

They also starred in blockbuster movies “The Mistress,” “Miss You Like Crazy,” “Now That I Have You,” “All About Love,” “My First Romance,” and “Close To You,” among others.

Bea is in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson while John Lloyd is having the time of his life away from showbiz limelight with partner Ellen Adarna and son Elias.