Globe integrates AI to meet customers' evolving needs

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecommunications Inc. integrates Generative AI (GenAI) to ensure meeting customers' evolving needs and to streamline operations, optimize network performance, and elevate customer service.

"The integration of generative AI is central to our efforts to improve both our operational processes and the services we provide. AI enables us to drive efficiency and sustainability, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our customers and the environment," Anton Bonifacio, Globe’s chief AI officer, said.

According to Globe, the GSMA’s outlook for 2025 revealed that telco operators worldwide are leveraging AI to achieve their business objectives, particularly enhancing customer experience and financial performance.

In response to this trend, Globe has established a dedicated AI Group, making it the first company in the Philippines to do so.

This move underscores Globe’s unwavering dedication to AI across all its operations, positioning it as a leader in technological innovation.

Moreover, for customer service, Globe is looking to adopt AI models that understand Tagalog that will serve as conversational AI to better understand and respond to customer queries, reduce wait times, and increase satisfaction.

GCash, Globe’s financial services arm, benefits from AI through automated credit scoring, enabling faster, more accurate loan approvals for millions of customers.

Globe recognizes responsible AI as a key driver of sustainable digital transformation. To ensure that its AI systems deliver tangible business value and contribute to sustainable development, the company has adopted the GSMA’s pioneering Responsible AI (RAI) Maturity Roadmap.