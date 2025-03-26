4Ps beneficiaries get free smartphones, digital financial tools

MANILA, Philippines — Some families under 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) have been beneficiaries of a smartphone distribution drive under a partnership between the government and a telecommunications firm aimed at supporting financial inclusion.

In partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Globe has launched its Pre-loved Phone Donation Drive, handing out refurbished smartphones to enable recipients to use GCash for financial transactions.

This, according to the telco, is in line with its long-standing commitment to digital inclusion, ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in the country’s digitalization journey.

Currently, many Level 1 4Ps households struggle to manage their funds digitally due to a lack of smartphones, relying on ATMs to receive P2,000 to P5,000 every two months through the program. By shifting to GCash, they can get their grants more securely and efficiently while reducing dependence on cash transactions.

“Sa pamamagitan ng mga mobile phones, mas mabilis, ligtas, at episyenteng matanggap ng 4Ps members ang kanilang cash grants at mas matutulungan sila sa mga transaksyong pinansyal, gaya ng paggamit ng digital banking at iba pang serbisyong maaaring makatulong sa kanilang kabuhayan,” said DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

Carl Cruz, Globe deputy CEO, said the company support aims to open doors to education, livelihood opportunities and essential services.

“Hiling namin na ang mga cellphone na ito ay hindi lamang po magsilbing mga gadget sa pagtanggap ng ayuda, pantawag, pang-chat, pang-text o pang-browse sa social media. Hiling namin na ito ay magsilbing pintuan tungo sa mga oportunidad para sa mas magandang bukas para sa inyong mga pamilya katulad ng online education and micro or small businesses. Kaya’t sana po ay magamit niyo ito sa mga makabuluhang gawain para sa ikaaangat ninyo sa buhay,” said Cruz.

“Taos puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa ating mga partners na patuloy na sumusuporta sa aming misyon: ang gawing abot-kamay para sa bawat Pilipino ang digitalization at financial inclusion, o sa simpleng salita, ang pagbibigay ng pantay na pagkakataon sa lahat, ano man ang estado sa buhay, upang magkaroon ng access sa serbisyong pampinansyal,” said Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr., President and CEO, G-Xchange Inc.

The initiative kicked off with the DSWD e-Panalo ang Kinabukasan orientation and unboxing session at the Malabon Amphitheater on February 18.

Volunteers from the Ayala Foundation and GCash helped beneficiaries with the installation of TM SIM cards and account setup. Beneficiaries learned how to use the fintech app to ensure their smooth transition to digital transactions. Globe also taught them how to register their SIMs and use the GlobeOne app, and how Globe Fiber Prepaid can support them in their livelihood.

At the same time, BPI Foundation held financial literacy training to help recipients gain confidence in managing their funds through digital platforms.

The program culminated in a nationwide turnover and payout on March 18 in Navotas City.

The event marked the official handover of smartphones to 4Ps beneficiaries and the first cash grant disbursement via GCash.