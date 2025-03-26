^

Telecoms

4Ps beneficiaries get free smartphones, digital financial tools

Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 10:18am
4Ps beneficiaries get free smartphones, digital financial tools
Stock image of people using their mobile phone.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Some families under 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) have been beneficiaries of a smartphone distribution drive under a partnership between the government and a telecommunications firm aimed at supporting financial inclusion.

In partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Globe has launched its Pre-loved Phone Donation Drive, handing out refurbished smartphones to enable recipients to use GCash for financial transactions.

This, according to the telco, is in line with its long-standing commitment to digital inclusion, ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in the country’s digitalization journey.

Currently, many Level 1 4Ps households struggle to manage their funds digitally due to a lack of smartphones, relying on ATMs to receive P2,000 to P5,000 every two months through the program. By shifting to GCash, they can get their grants more securely and efficiently while reducing dependence on cash transactions.

“Sa pamamagitan ng mga mobile phones, mas mabilis, ligtas, at episyenteng matanggap ng 4Ps members ang kanilang cash grants at mas matutulungan sila sa mga transaksyong pinansyal, gaya ng paggamit ng digital banking at iba pang serbisyong maaaring makatulong sa kanilang kabuhayan,” said DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

Carl Cruz, Globe deputy CEO, said the company support aims to open doors to education, livelihood opportunities and essential services.

“Hiling namin na ang mga cellphone na ito ay hindi lamang po magsilbing mga gadget sa pagtanggap ng ayuda, pantawag, pang-chat, pang-text o pang-browse sa social media. Hiling namin na ito ay magsilbing pintuan tungo sa mga oportunidad para sa mas magandang bukas para sa inyong mga pamilya katulad ng online education and micro or small businesses.  Kaya’t sana po ay magamit niyo ito sa mga makabuluhang gawain para sa ikaaangat ninyo sa buhay,” said Cruz.

“Taos puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa ating mga partners na patuloy na sumusuporta sa aming misyon: ang gawing abot-kamay para sa bawat Pilipino ang digitalization at financial inclusion, o sa simpleng salita, ang pagbibigay ng pantay na pagkakataon sa lahat, ano man ang estado sa buhay, upang magkaroon ng access sa serbisyong pampinansyal,” said Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr., President and CEO, G-Xchange Inc.

The initiative kicked off with the DSWD e-Panalo ang Kinabukasan orientation and unboxing session at the Malabon Amphitheater on February 18.

Volunteers from the Ayala Foundation and GCash helped beneficiaries with the installation of TM SIM cards and account setup. Beneficiaries learned how to use the fintech app to ensure their smooth transition to digital transactions. Globe also taught them how to register their SIMs and use the GlobeOne app, and how Globe Fiber Prepaid can support them in their livelihood.

At the same time, BPI Foundation held financial literacy training to help recipients gain confidence in managing their funds through digital platforms.

The program culminated in a nationwide turnover and payout on March 18 in Navotas City.

The event marked the official handover of smartphones to 4Ps beneficiaries and the first cash grant disbursement via GCash.

4PS

DSWD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
GCash marks International Girls in ICT Day, holds mentoring sessions
brandSpace
May 7, 2024 - 11:00am

GCash marks International Girls in ICT Day, holds mentoring sessions

May 7, 2024 - 11:00am
GCash, the Philippines' leading finance app and largest cashless ecosystem, celebrates International Girls in ICT Day last...
Telecoms
fbtw
Flex your summer! 4 must-do activities to make this sunny season your best yet
brandSpace
May 3, 2024 - 9:08am

Flex your summer! 4 must-do activities to make this sunny season your best yet

May 3, 2024 - 9:08am
Don’t know what to do, where to go and how to start? Here’s a quick guide for a flex-worthy summer. 
Telecoms
fbtw
PLDT Home demos ultra-fast Gigabit Fiber internet
February 22, 2024 - 3:17pm

PLDT Home demos ultra-fast Gigabit Fiber internet

February 22, 2024 - 3:17pm
PLDT Home’s new Gigabit Fiber plans deliver up to 10 Gbps speeds
Telecoms
fbtw
Smart unveils new Unli 5G offer with non-stop data for seamless connectivity
December 28, 2023 - 12:00am

Smart unveils new Unli 5G offer with non-stop data for seamless connectivity

December 28, 2023 - 12:00am
Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) recently unveiled its new Unli 5G + Non-Stop Data offer to provide prepaid subscribers with...
Telecoms
fbtw
Philippines&rsquo; GCash banners success story at Singapore FinTech Festival 2023
brandSpace
December 11, 2023 - 11:00am

Philippines’ GCash banners success story at Singapore FinTech Festival 2023

December 11, 2023 - 11:00am
The Philippines’ leading financial super app, GCash, brings its financial inclusion and FinTech success story to the...
Telecoms
fbtw
Filipinos can now use GCash around the world
brandSpace
November 23, 2023 - 4:35pm

Filipinos can now use GCash around the world

November 23, 2023 - 4:35pm
Finance super app GCash debuted its stronger international services at the recent Singapore Fintech Festival 2023.
Telecoms
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with