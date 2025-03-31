Fiberblaze expands beyond Cavite this 2025, unveils all-new fiber internet plans

With the all-new XtraBoost plans, Fiberblaze expands beyond Cavite this 2025, unveils all-new fiber internet plans is giving its subscribers faster speeds without increasing costs.

MANILA, Philippines — Fiberblaze, the homegrown fiber internet and digital cable TV brand carried by Dasca Cable Services Inc., Meridian Cable TV Inc., Spectrum Cable Network and Broadband Inc., and Infinity Broadband Inc., is making waves once again.

With the launch of the all-new XtraBoost plans, subscribers can now enjoy faster internet speeds at the same affordable rates—a move that reinforces Fiberblaze’s commitment to delivering top-notch connectivity while ensuring exceptional value for Filipino homes and businesses.

XtraBoost: The best deal for your home

For those on Plan 999, speeds will be upgraded from up to 150Mbps to up to 300Mbps—perfect for small families, students, and casual users who need smooth video calls, fast browsing, and seamless HD streaming.

Meanwhile, Plan 1499 subscribers will see their speeds jump from up to 500Mbps to up to 1Gbps, making it the ideal plan for those working from home, gaming competitively, or enjoying 4K streaming on multiple devices at once.

All active Fiberblaze subscribers on these plans will receive the speed boost automatically, as long as their balances are up to date.

“We’re doubling speeds without increasing costs because we believe in giving more to the people who trust us,” Mark Reyes, president of Dasca Cable Services Inc. said. “Our roots in Cavite have taught us the value of genuine service, and as we grow, we remain committed to providing reliable internet with a human touch—ensuring that our subscribers are always connected and always cared for.”

More options, more ways to connect with Fiberblaze

Beyond XtraBOOST, Fiberblaze continues to offer a range of plans tailored to different needs.

For those who only need the essentials, Fiberblaze Lite offers up to 50Mbps of unlimited fiber internet for just P649 per month—perfect for browsing, video calls, and streaming without the extra frills.

For businesses that rely on high-speed internet for smooth operations, Fiberblaze Enterprise ensures a stable, high-speed connection backed by the same XtraBoost upgrades, allowing for seamless productivity and efficient workflow.

For those who want more than just speed, Fiberblaze VIP Plan 2499 delivers a premium fiber experience.

As a revamped version of Plan 2999, this package offers up to 1Gbps of unlimited fiber internet, along with 1 Wi-Fi mesh router for seamless home coverage, 1 IP camera to jumpstart your smart home security, and 1 Android tablet for increased productivity.

Subscribers also get VIP treatment with a 12-hour service guarantee, ensuring priority support and faster resolutions.

Expanding beyond Cavite in 2025

Currently available in Dasmariñas, Imus, Silang, General Trias, Trece Martires, General Mariano Alvarez, and Tanza, Fiberblaze is preparing for its biggest expansion yet. In 2025, it will extend its reach to Naic, Cavite and, for the first time ever, beyond Cavite to San Pedro, Laguna.

In select areas such as Dasmariñas and Imus, subscribers can also enjoy Fiberblaze plans bundled with Digital Cable TV, featuring 88 Premium Channels for a complete entertainment experience.

For more updates on XtraBOOST, follow @fiberblazeph on social media or visit www.fiberblaze.ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Fiberblaze. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.