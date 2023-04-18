Ookla: Internet speeds in Philippines remain middling globally

LRT passengers browse through their cellphones while commuting in Manila on March 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Internet speeds in the Philippines still figured middle of the pack globally in March, data compiled by Speedtest by Ookla showed.

As it is, data showed internet speeds in the country showed little to no improvement in March. Mobile internet in the country ranked 79th globally, moving up from one notch, while fixed broadband speeds retreated to 41st, one step down.

Data is updated monthly.

Mobile internet averaged 25.63 Megabits per second, while fixed broadband speeds clocked in at 90.57 Mbps as of March.

For context, the fastest mobile data connection around the world was located in the United Arab Emirates at 178.25 Mbps in March. On the other hand, data showed that the fastest fixed broadband connection was in Singapore, clocking in 235.4 Mbps.

Internet infrastructure in the Philippines remains middling at best, having shown leaps of improvement in the past decade but remains to be one of the most expensive for consumers within the region.

That said, data dissected showed that the MVP-led telco, Smart Communications, Inc. led its competitors in terms of median download speeds. It tallied 33 Mbps in the first quarter, outpacing that of Globe Telecom Inc. and Dito Telecommunity Corp, at 22.29 Mbps and 18.39 Mbps., respectively.

Speedtest by Ookla explained that Smart’s consistency of 83.4% showed minimum speeds of at least 5 Mbps in download and 1 Mbps in uploading. — Ramon Royandoyan