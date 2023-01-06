^

PLDT, Smart deliver award-winning service in 2022

January 6, 2023 | 5:16pm
In the first half of the year, global benchmarking firm Ookla cited Smart’s wireless network for being the Philippines' Fastest and Best Mobile Network in its report covering Q1-Q2 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — For delivering top-notch network services in 2022, leading integrated telco network PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) have been cited by various international award-giving bodies throughout 2022.

"These awards are a testament that our investments in continuously improving and expanding our network are bearing fruit. These awards serve to inspire us to keep working to enhance the experience of our customers on our network in order to empower their digital lifestyles, boost their livelihoods and keep them connected to their families and loved ones," Eric Santiago, PLDT network head, said.

In the first half of the year, global benchmarking firm Ookla cited Smart’s wireless network for being the Philippines' Fastest and Best Mobile Network in its report covering Q1-Q2 2022.

On the other hand, PLDT Home remains to be the fastest broadband in the Philippines, winning for the fifth consecutive year at the Ookla® Speedtest™ Awards Q1-Q2 2022.

The Best Mobile Network citation has only been given by Ookla to approximately 20 mobile operators in the world, with Smart being the first and only Philippine mobile operator to clinch the award since Speedtest Awards™ started in 2017.

To earn this citation, a mobile operator must lead in two crucial Ookla Speedtest Awards™ categories, namely Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage, within the same test period.

According to Ookla, Smart is also the fastest mobile network for Apple, Samsung and Android devices, based on Ookla’s analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q3 2022.

In addition to the Ookla awards, Smart also clinched for the third time in the last three years the top award from the infrastructure and benchmarking specialist umlaut, part of Accenture.

In awarding the 'Best in Test' accolade, Germany-based umlaut also cited Smart for having the best-rated upload speeds, download speeds, and latency experience—a testament to Smart's long-standing initiatives to continuously strengthen their network and provide enhanced mobile services.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with P.I. Works, Smart also recently won the APAC Operator Award for Best Example of Automation Deployment at the recently held FutureNet Asia Event in October 2022.

Smart partnered with P.I. Works for a comprehensive strategy for its Network Automation Solution, EXA, to automate its multi-vendor, multi-technology networks. EXA is a self-organizing network automation technology designed to make the planning, configuration, performance management, coverage and quality optimization and healing of mobile radio access networks efficient, simpler, and faster, leading to improved customer experience.

This level of performance is supported by the country's most extensive fiber network, which spanned more than 1.09 million kilometers in international and domestic fiber as of end-September. This fiber infrastructure also supports Smart's mobile network, which covers 97% of the population with 3G, LTE and 5G.

Subscribers can stay connected to Smart's award-winning network by registering their SIM now. Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers can register their SIM in three easy steps at http://www.smart.com.ph/simreg.  

On the other hand, to complete their SIM registration, Smart Postpaid subscribers simply need to confirm the personal information and IDs they submitted for their postpaid plan application by texting YES to 5858. They shall then receive a confirmation message from Smart upon successful SIM Registration.

Meanwhile, to register the SIM inserted in their WiFi device, Smart Bro subscribers need to refer to www.smart.com.ph/viewbroadbandsms for instructions on viewing their required One-Time Password (OTP). 

