Globe Platinum pays tribute to extraordinary acts during the pandemic

Success comes from many things: determination, skill, passion, and a whole lot of hard work. What some people don’t usually see, however, is that success also lies in knowing there is a much bigger world out there — other lives to think about, to inspire, to encourage and to uplift more than one’s own.

Globe Platinum, the country's premier postpaid brand, has launched a new brand film dedicated to individuals who have remained driven throughout this pandemic. The video features the extraordinary lives that a coffee shop owner, a studio partner, and a professional photographer continue to redefine. In a little over a minute, the three vignettes become inspiring stories of leaders looking beyond themselves and making a lasting impact on the people around them.

Through the brand film, Globe Platinum makes its message clear: It is ready to serve the evolving needs of extraordinary individuals, empowering them with the best services and perks to move themselves and others forward. Customers can expect the latest innovations in their network experience, customer service, and rewards system that adapts to the evolving needs of the changing times. Also, Globe Platinum is there with them as they continue making a difference in the lives of others.

Priority Connections — ThePLATINUM Plan is designed to give customers only the best service that Globe can offer. This includes being part of the Globe Priority Network powered by the latest 5G network; enjoying all the data they need here and abroad, as well as access to the latest flagship devices and premium content offers. While enjoying all of these, customers can also earn higher Globe Rewards points every month, which they can opt to donate for their preferred charities.

Dedicated Service — Thea, the Platinum Digital Assistant, is ready to serve more traffic and offer customers a variety of recommendations and assistance while at home. From virtual tours for travelers, meal delivery for foodies, and pharmacy assistance for delivery or pickup, Thea can now let customers show support for frontliners battling this pandemic by arranging the orders and delivery of sweet treats, such as freshly baked cookies, doughnuts, pretzels and milk tea from local businesses.

Exclusive Perks — Globe Platinum continues to delight its customers while they stay safe at home with virtual events and treats delivered directly to their doorstep. While enjoying these perks, Globe Platinum will donate on their behalf, World Vision kits so students in Baseco Compound Manila can continue their education at home.

Globe Platinum is committed to recreating extraordinary lives by allowing customers to enjoy new experiences they deserve, while sharing in their purpose to uplift the people around them. To know more about Globe Platinum, visit www.globe.com.ph/platinum.