^

Technology

Anti-piracy measures seen to put Philippine creative economy on par with South Korea

Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 3:09pm
Anti-piracy measures seen to put Philippine creative economy on par with South Korea
Currently, two bills, Senate Bill Nos. 2150 and 2385, have been pending in the Senate, both of which aim to amend the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines to address online piracy.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The absence of online piracy would make the Philippine creative economy on par with South Korea, a local multimedia entertainment company said.

This, according to Viva Communications, would be achievable with the passage of the anti-online piracy bills. 

Currently, two bills, Senate Bill Nos. 2150 and 2385, have been pending in the Senate, both of which aim to amend the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines to address online piracy. 

“If not for piracy, we could have a bigger budget to create more content for our audience to enjoy, but we’re getting less than what we hope to get. If not for piracy, we could be a formidable creative economy on par with South Korea,” Vicente “Vic” del Rosario Jr., chairman and CEO of Viva Communications.

Del Rosario made his statement as Viva Holdings Inc. and its 37 subsidiaries signed the E-Commerce Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen protection of its content and retail products across digital platforms to fight piracy and counterfeiting online through the agreement. 

Globe Telecommunications Inc. has been advocating the need to boost efforts against piracy, particularly passing legislation to institutionalize site blocking.

“This worrying trend highlights the urgency of strengthening enforcement against piracy, which can be done through amending the Intellectual Property Code to enable site blocking. We believe this will go a long way in curbing content piracy, which will in turn support the creative industry and protect our customers from the dangers posed by pirated content,” Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer, earlier said.

A group had also expressed concern over the Senate's delay in passing the anti-online piracy bill, emphasizing that the lack of legal safeguards for intellectual property continues to damage the creative industries, as piracy remains widespread.

ONLINE PIRACY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Something is rotten': Apple's AI strategy faces doubts
March 30, 2025 - 12:44pm

'Something is rotten': Apple's AI strategy faces doubts

By Thomas Urbain, Alex Pigman | March 30, 2025 - 12:44pm
Has Apple, the biggest company in the world, bungled its generative artificial intelligence strategy?
Technology
fbtw
Samsung TV pioneer Han Jong-hee dead at 63
March 25, 2025 - 5:33pm

Samsung TV pioneer Han Jong-hee dead at 63

By Kang Jin-kyu | March 25, 2025 - 5:33pm
Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee, credited with boosting the South Korean tech giant's television business on the...
Technology
fbtw
Transforming finance operations: Home Credit Philippines implements Python RPA
brandSpace
March 20, 2025 - 4:00pm

Transforming finance operations: Home Credit Philippines implements Python RPA

March 20, 2025 - 4:00pm
Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) has recently launched a project to integrate robotic process automation (RPA) technology in...
Technology
fbtw
Once defined by &lsquo;human touch&rsquo;, hospitality industry turns to AI, robots to fill in gaps
March 18, 2025 - 7:38pm

Once defined by ‘human touch’, hospitality industry turns to AI, robots to fill in gaps

By Jap Tobias | March 18, 2025 - 7:38pm
From AI-powered concierges to automated check-ins and robotic kitchen assistants, technological innovations are transforming...
Technology
fbtw
Urgency on anti-online piracy measures pushed
March 5, 2025 - 10:35am

Urgency on anti-online piracy measures pushed

March 5, 2025 - 10:35am
A consumer group has expressed concern over the inaction on the anti-online piracy bills currently pending in the Senate,...
Technology
fbtw
GCash recognized for its commitment to sustainability and inclusion by UN Women Asia-Pacific Awards, others
brandSpace
March 4, 2025 - 9:30am

GCash recognized for its commitment to sustainability and inclusion by UN Women Asia-Pacific Awards, others

March 4, 2025 - 9:30am
GCash spent a meaningful 2024, reaping accolades from prestigious international award-giving bodies for its efforts in digital...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with