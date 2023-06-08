OPPO releases 2022 Sustainability Report on World Environment Day

MANILA, Philippines — Since 2020, OPPO has been publishing its annual Sustainability Report to publicly disclose its plans and practical progress toward sustainability goals. This year, it chose to release it on World Environment Day.

The report highlights the significant progress that the company has made in five key areas of sustainability, including: operation and compliance, environment protection, caring for employees, virtuous innovation and ecosystem engagement and reinforcing OPPO’s commitment to sustainability as a corporate global citizen.

Virtuous innovation

As a global technology company operating in over 60 countries and regions, the company invests consistently in R&D.

As of Dec. 31 2022, the company has been granted more than 44,000 patents. In 2022, OPPO ranked among the Top 6 Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) filers, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Aligned with its mission, “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World,” the company believes that technology should create value for all people. It commits to improving digital inclusion and ensuring no one is left behind in the era of digital transformation.

To help children use their phones in a healthier way, the company launched the Kids Space feature in 2022 with the ColorOS 13, which is designed to prevent excessive use of game apps by children.

For the elderly users, the Simple Mode on OPPO smartphones provides them with an intuitive experience with larger icons and fonts and a simplified desktop, making smartphone operation easier.

Photo Release OPPO Simple Mode

Health, which is essential to everyone, is also one of the most important fields of research at OPPO. Through technology and digital health monitoring methods, the company hopes to help people develop healthier lifestyles.

In 2022, the company launched the OHealth H1, its first health product dedicated to family health monitoring. With six types of health data monitoring functions—measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep quality tracking—it can offer comprehensive health management and remote healthcare service for the entire family.

Photo Release OPPO OHealth H1 Family Health Monitor

Environment protection

Sustainability and environment protection have been embedded in OPPO’s business strategy.

In 2022, the company completed its first global inventory of greenhouse gas emissions. Based on this data, the company developed its carbon reduction roadmap, and announced the goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its operation by 2050 in February 2023.

From decarbonization of manufacturing, to reducing products’ carbon footprint, OPPO is working towards a greener future through technology and innovation.

In 2022, the company integrated the greening concept into its smartphone packaging by using nearly 100% biodegradable materials and 45% recycled fibers, starting from the European market.

E-waste recycling has long been an important part of OPPO’s product lifestyle management. In 2022, 1.08 million phones were recycled in China, amounting to a total weight of 195 tons.

In the EU and other regions, the company is involved in the Green Dot program as well as partnering with professional recycling firms to help recycle used products.

The low-carbon development roadmap has also led to the company’s green operation in manufacturing facilities, offices and data centers.

Through energy saving and emission reduction initiatives, by the end of 2022, OPPO has managed to reduce 6000 tons of greenhouse gas emission from its operation each year.

This is equivalent to the amount of greenhouse gas absorbed by 3,330 square kilometers of forest in a year.

Moreover, starting from 2022, the OPPO AndesBrain (Binhaiwan Bay) IDC has used 100% renewable energy in its operation.

Through these tangible actions, OPPO is working with its users and the industry on the journey toward a sustainable future together.

Photo Release OPPO product life cycle management

Sustainability is a long journey

Virtuous innovation and environmental protection are both important elements of OPPO’s sustainable development journey, but its efforts go far beyond that.

Operating in over 60 countries and regions, the company is making long-term efforts on operations and compliance, on caring for its employees, and on contributing to the community as a corporate global citizen.

Achieving sustainability goals requires long term strategy and efficient management, and the company takes a top-down approach and sets up the Sustainability Management Committee to guide and regulate its development.

However, the road to sustainability is a long one and requires joint efforts, and the company is committed to playing its part as it works with ecosystem partners.

In May 2022, OPPO Inspiration Challenge was launched to call for innovative solutions on accessible technology and digital health, and to empower technology professionals and entrepreneurs to bring innovative solutions to life.

The program has received 536 proposals from 39 different countries and regions, with innovative solutions, ranging from psychological health to hearing impairment, and machine glass for the visually impaired.

In 2023, the OPPO Inspiration Challenge continues to empower global entrepreneurs and technology professionals. Under the two categories of “Inspiration for People” and “Inspiration for the Planet,” the Challenge is calling for innovative solutions targeting digital health, accessible technology and greening technology.

At OPPO, sustainability is not just a simple word for the World Environment Day, but a practice and a commitment in the long run.

Through innovation and collaboration, OPPO believes that technology can create value for all people and the planet.

To learn about OPPO’s journey on sustainability, please check OPPO Sustainability Report 2022.