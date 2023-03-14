Are you in e-commerce? Outsource your VR, AR tech to improve customer experience

Both VR and AR can improve customer experience. E-commerce companies are turning to them to boost both customer service and sales, either by implementing them in-house or by turning to contact center outsourcing providers in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines ­— E-commerce is a battleground, and one way to stand out is to incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

VR is a computer-generated simulation of a three-dimensional environment that users can experience through a specialized headset, while AR overlays digital information on the user's view of the real world.

The technology can create virtual showrooms and product demonstrations, which is especially useful for products that are hard to demonstrate in a traditional 2D format, such as furniture and home appliances.

VR can also create fitting rooms and try-on experiences in the digital world, which can help customers to make more informed and successful purchase decisions.

“One company that has deployed both VR and AR technology is online furniture retailer Wayfair,” according to PITON-Global CEO Ralf Ellspermann, one of the country’s experts on customer experience outsourcing to the Philippines.

“Wayfair uses it to create virtual showrooms and product demonstrations so customers experience the products in a lifelike environment. It gives the customers a more vivid and accurate shopping experience while also reducing the risk of returns and exchanges.”

Using this advanced technology in e-commerce has numerous benefits.

“Giving customers more interactive experiences leads to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. VR and AR help online retailers increase sales by providing more accurate and detailed product information, which typically leads to more confident buying decisions," Ellspermann says.

These high-tech tools can also reduce costs by reducing the need for physical showrooms and product demonstrations. A recent Gartner report states, “VR and AR technology is becoming increasingly important in the e-commerce industry. It allows companies to create more immersive and interactive customer experiences, which can lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

“The use of VR and AR is beneficial not only for sales but also for customer support agents as it allows them to provide more accurate and efficient service. The ability to see and interact with products in a virtual environment can also reduce the number of returns and exchanges, ultimately leading to cost savings for the company and more satisfaction for customers. The Philippines, a world leader in customer service, has added support for AR and VR capabilities to its offerings," Ellspermann elaborates.

“Companies that can effectively use this technology in their operations will be well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of their customers and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace," he adds.

“Earning the recognition of top research firms like Gartner, VR and AR technology is becoming an essential tool for e-commerce companies that want to provide the best customer experience and optimize their pre- and post-sales service. Outsourcing this functionality to contact centers in the Philippines is a great way to get on board,” he concludes.

