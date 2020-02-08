MOTORING
The official Twitter account of social network giant Facebook was briefly hacked on Feb. 8, 2020 morning locally, apparently by a hacker group that reportedly targets high-profile figures in order to market its services.
Pixabay
Facebook's Twitter account hacked by high-profile hacker group
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2020 - 10:22am

MANILA, Philippines — The official Twitter account of social network giant Facebook was briefly hacked on Saturday morning locally, apparently by a hacker group that reportedly targets high-profile figures in order to market its services.

"Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter," reads the now-deleted tweet posted on Facebook’s verified Twitter account.

It then offered security services and provided the said organization's contact details.

“Confirming the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform,” a Twitter spokesperson told Digital Trends.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them.”

Our Mine is a self-proclaimed "white hat" group, a term referring to ethical hackers who are only evaluating security systems.

“We have no bad intentions and only care about the security and privacy of your accounts and network,” reads the organization’s About Us page on its official website.

Their "portfolio" of hacks include Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey.

