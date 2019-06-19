Logitech Rally sets new standard for automated video conferencing

MANILA, Philippines — To help advance meeting spaces worldwide, Logitech introduces Rally, a premium, modular "conferencecam" that delivers studio-quality video, exceptional audio clarity, and an automated video conferencing.

Rally features Ultra-HD 4K video, modular audio components, expansive PTZ capabilities, and Logitech RightSense technologies that automatically frame people, optimize color and luminance for human faces, and improve vocal clarity for better meetings.

The modular design makes it ideal for everyday conference rooms, as well as boardrooms, classrooms, and large meeting spaces.

"Logitech has enjoyed great success with its affordable USB conferencecams, which work well in traditional meeting rooms and huddle spaces,” said Ira Weinstein, managing partner at Recon Research.

"But until now, Logitech lacked a premium offering for larger spaces. The Rally portfolio gives Logitech the opportunity to move up-market and extend the reach of its conferencecam lineup. Based on what I’ve seen, Rally has the potential to be as disruptive as the earlier Logitech conferencecam solutions,” he added.

Unlike traditional video conferencing systems, Rally separates the speakers from the microphones. By mounting speakers near the display, the audio is better aligned with video, and voices of far-end participants come from the front of the room, which is what people intuitively expect.

Its modular approach makes it an ideal solution for meeting spaces of almost any size and shape. Rally Camera features 4K optics and intelligent PTZ features to capture every seat in the room.

The standalone microphones provide a superior audio experience and more effectively suppress noise and echo. The front-of-room speakers offer richer sound than tabletop speakerphones.

Thoughtful cable management enables custom deployments and integration by AV professionals. Premium materials, streamlined cabling, and sleek industrial design complement architectural spaces and high-end furnishings.

Logitech Rally is compatible with almost any video conferencing service, such as Microsoft Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts Meet, Zoom, BlueJeans and more.

“Just a few years ago, a high-quality video and audio system like Logitech Rally would have easily been a five-figure investment. Now, with the Rally portfolio of products, customers get a premium, modular system that raises the bar for USB-connected AV solutions—all at a fraction of the price of other high-end systems," said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of the Logitech Video Collaboration.

Purchase Logitech Rally through the Logitech Video Collaboration reseller network. For more information, visit Logitech.com.