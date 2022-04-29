The shape of new: The curvatures of The Silhouette

MANILA, Philippines — Take a quick glance outside and you’ll see towering structures with pointy, rigid, and stiff designs. Often a result of rushed contracts and the demand for pre-fabricated structures, the Manila skyline is left with a generic and bland skyline. However, as a new wave of developers find their footing in the industry, a more creative and inspired cityline is in the cards for the Philippines. More and more design firms are seeing the demand and need for structures that are visually pleasant yet functionally designed to elevate one’s lifestyle.

The Silhouette is a residential tower soon to rise in San Juan City. To house only 12 units, the 19-Storey structure promises its residents an entire floor to themselves, a space truly of their own. On top of the 1 floor:1 unit concept, The Silhouette will have amenities that can rival 5-Star hotels and will be serviced by the best security and hospitality team.

A pioneer project by Mosaic Realty and Development Corporation (MRDC), The Silhouette boasts of authentic luxury living in the heart of the city. Mosaic Realty is a new boutique developer led by up-and-coming industry game-changers Jardin Wong, Jillian Sze, and Miguel Tan. The architecture of The Silhouette was co-developed by design firm WTA (William Ti & Associates Architecture and Design Studio), who drew inspiration from the neighboring communities of its location, Luna Mencias. The tower will be accessible to central shopping districts, premier schools, and top hospitals.

MRDC saw this location as an integral part of their first project. “I guess being boutique, you see pockets of opportunities in smaller cities and we realize the market of San Juan is ready and deserves an architectural ingeniousness like this,” points out Mosaic’s CEO, Jardin Wong. “San Juan’s hilliness inspired us with the curvatures that you see in the shape of the building. We want to somehow extend the topography of this quaint city into the exterior features,” he adds.The story of the city and the landscapes surrounding the project inspired the overall architecture of The Silhouette.

“The Silhouette’s corner’s curvature allows fluidity to San Juan City’s hilliness,” says COO, Jillian Sze. A visual treat to passersby and a towering beauty to the Manila skyline, The Silhouette’s organic curves are in truly on a class of its own. Each residential floor is also treated to its own type of curvature, breaking the unpleasant boxed-in feeling of living in your typical four-wall condominium which leaves little space for natural light and breathing. At The Silhouette, residents are treated to the harmony of modern architecture and natural elements. Each balcony promises a spacious retreat at 12-sqm, a pocket of space that residents can turn into their own garden or private patio that can fit four to six people at any given time. Each unit has an unparalleled view of the Ortigas, Makati, and Mandaluyong skylines.

To assure residents the refuge they deserve, The Silhouette’s exterior boasts of double-glazed glass surrounding every perimeter, allowing well-circulated air to pass through and natural light to come in each room. The curved and flat contours of the double glazed features allow for deflection of light, noise reduction, and temperature control.

Visually, MRDC and WTA both agreed to infuse a bold yet timeless look to the structure which is why they chose black as the anchoring color of the structure. “First off - the color, in our neighboring barangays, you see hues of whites and earth tone. True to our partner’s values of being bold, we want something that would exude sleekness, elegance and premiumness… You could never go wrong with black,” Sze adds.

Inspired by world-renowned architects Zaha Hadid, Renzo Piano, and Norman Foster, all of which used iconically used curves in their projects, The Silhoutte’s design can rival that of other international structures. But both MRDC and WTA shares that they got inspired by their travels, experiences, and even luxury cars during the design process. MRDC CEO Jardin Wong akins the creation of The Silhouette to creating a mosaic, hence the developer’s moniker. The Mosaic team aims to combine small things together to create a unique and harmonious design experience.

“As a boutique firm, you will see more and more that we just don’t want to keep on developing and designing for the sake of uniqueness but rather its visual contribution, its functionality even in the layouts. There will always be a story behind every aspect as we build our developments,” concludes Sze.