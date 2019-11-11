A driving force in Philippine tourism growth

TECHNOLOGY
(The Philippine Star) - November 11, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — The strength of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) as a company not only lies in having a competent workforce, established processes and a clearly defined mission statement.

It also rests in having Elizabeth T. Sy at the helm whose empathetic approach to leadership inspires the members of the team behind SMHCC to excel.

As a leader, Sy or ETS to everyone in SMHCC, lends a listening ear, an open mind and an understanding perspective. Her leadership style is ultimately focused on others. It is about guiding her people in a direction that will allow them to find their purpose and “reason for being” in the workplace. Her intent is to unite and not divide, to find remedies and not faults, and more importantly, to influence one another positively.

With a positive and an encouraging kind of leadership, SMHCC employees  are empowered and able to produce positive results. It is therefore not surprising that Sy is the recipient of this year’s SKAL International Tourism Personality Award for the Hotel  Category.

Conrad Manila Hotel

SKAL is a professional organization composed of tourism leaders around the world whose aim is to promote global tourism and camaraderie. The awards are given to individuals who unselfishly offered their services to further promote and develop the tourism industry.  

Sy, who is also a trustee of the World Wildlife Fund and  Honorary Consul General of Iceland in the Philippines, has been a catalyst in shaping the future of the tourism and hospitality business of the SM Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates with a market value of over $20 billion.

Sy is the driving force that catapulted the development and operations of the hotel and convention centers of the SM Group, which recorded a massive growth from two hotels and one convention center in 2008 to eight hotels and five convention centers today.

The SMHCC portfolio   includes Conrad Manila, Radisson Blu Cebu, Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Park Inn by Radisson Hotels in Davao, Clark, Iloilo and North Edsa; and the Convention Centers in Manila, Davao, Taguig, Bacolod and Olongapo. Under Sy’s leadership, this encouraging growth has further propelled SMHCC’s goal to double its portfolio throughout the country within the next five years.

A solid future thus lies ahead for SMHCC as it continues to expand its brand footprint nationwide. With a passionate leader and an enterprising vision to build and operate hotels and convention centers that take pride in Filipino warmth and hospitality, SMHCC is poised to become a brand powerhouse in the country’s tourism industry.

