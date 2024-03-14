KMC solutions invites partners to celebrate collaboration, excellence rooted in well-being, sustainability

MANILA, Philippines — A night of enchantment, connection and celebration of excellence!

KMC Solutions, a leading provider of innovative flexible office solutions, proudly invites valued partners to an enchanting Arabian Nights soiree.

Hosted by Michael McCullough, Co-founder and CEO for Workspace Solutions, and the Workspace Solutions team, this exclusive event promises an evening of vibrant celebration, exciting connections and a chance to win a dream trip to Dubai!

Unveil the magic in the heart of BGC

Mark your calendars for Friday, March 14th! The Arabian Nights event unfolds at the KMC Picadilly Star Building in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Immerse yourself in an Arabian atmosphere, complete with delectable cuisine, captivating entertainment and the opportunity to network with fellow industry leaders.

A night of appreciation, unforgettable experiences and a commitment to excellence

This event is an expression of gratitude for KMC Solutions' valued partners.

Join KM in celebrating its dedication to creating exceptional workspaces that put well-being and sustainability at the forefront. Here's what you can do at the event:

Strengthen relationships: Mingle with industry peers, forge new connections and build lasting collaborations.



Discover innovation: Gain insights into KMC Solutions' latest workspace solutions and how they can empower your business, while prioritizing employee well-being and minimizing environmental impact.



Embark on a culinary journey: Savor a delectable spread of authentic Arabian cuisine and immerse yourself in the cultural ambience.



Experience unforgettable entertainment: Enjoy a night of live entertainment, games and activities, fostering a spirit of partnership and community.



Enjoy a night of live entertainment, games and activities, fostering a spirit of partnership and community. Dream big, win big: Enter a raffle for a chance to win an unforgettable trip to Dubai!

KMC Solutions' commitment to well-being and sustainability

KMC Solutions has reaffirmed its commitment to well-being and sustainability through its workspaces, as well as social good initiatives.

WELL Certification: Witness firsthand the impact of WELL-certified workspaces. These meticulously designed environments go beyond aesthetics, prioritizing features that promote employee health, comfort and overall well-being.



: Witness firsthand the impact of WELL-certified workspaces. These meticulously designed environments go beyond aesthetics, prioritizing features that promote employee health, comfort and overall well-being. B Corp Certification: KMC Solutions is a proud B Corporation, signifying our commitment to social and environmental responsibility. We believe in creating positive change for our employees, communities and the planet.

