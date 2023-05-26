Metrobank offers low rates plus waived fees of up to P50,000 on car and home loans

MANILA, Philippines — Take a step closer to having your dream car or home as Metrobank offers low rates and waives up to P50,000 in fees for approved Car and Home Loan applications through its Your Dream is on Us promo, which runs until June 30.

Metrobank makes it easier for you to get your dream car with its low interest rate of 9.11% p.a. for a five-year loan on a one-month advance payment scheme. And with P50,000 off your bank fees, you’ll have extra funds to drive to your next adventure.

You will also be pre-qualified for a Metrobank Toyota Mastercard, which offers a 3% fuel rebate at participating Petron stations, 10% discount on genuine parts and accessories, and labor at Toyota dealers, and more!

Building your dream house is now within reach as Metrobank offers a low interest rate of 6.50% p.a. fixed for one year on Home Loans. You can also save up to P50,000 in fees that you can use to turn your house into your dream home.

As an additional perk, you will also be eligible to get a Metrobank Credit Card so you can enjoy deals and discounts when you furnish your new home.

With these exclusive offers, your dream—be it driving your own car, or owning a house, is now easier to achieve!

Apply for a Car or Home Loan at any Metrobank branch near you or via the Metrobank website (https://www.metrobank.com.ph/upgrade/home-loan or https://www.metrobank.com.ph/upgrade/car-loan).

To know more about these offers, check out https://www.metrobank.com.ph/articles/car-home-loan-promo-2023. Terms and conditions apply.