Philippines as investment destination a highlight of UK officials' visit to British Chamber

March 6, 2023 | 10:27pm
Ambassador Laure Beaufils, Trade Commissioner Natalie Black and British Chamber Executive Director Chris Nelson
(As released) On Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, Natalie Black the trade commissioner for Asia Pacific and British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils visited the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines’ office at BGC, Taguig.

With discussions of having more UK trade and investment opportunities in the Philippines, British Chamber’s Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson shared some key achievements from President Marcos Jr.’s administration.

With the goal to make the Philippines an investment destination, the recent updates on the recent ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the extension of lowered tariffs on meat were welcomed by the Chamber. There was also a strong demand for British pork exports to the Philippines with a 34% increase, respectively.

Among the other key achievements is the passage of amendments for economic bills:  Retail Trade Liberalisation Act, Foreign Investment Act, and Public Service Act. The continued efforts in the discussion for further liberalization of the Philippine economy will be seen in the British business community.

In addition, the upcoming Great British Festival on March 25 and 26 will highlight UK-PH trade and investment opportunities. Some participating British companies include Shell, HSBC, Yummy Organics, Diageo, One World Butchers, and Marks and Spencer. Follow @greatbritishfestival on Instagram for more updates! — As released

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF THE PHILIPPINES
