Shawarma Shack bags Asia Leaders Awards’ Franchise Company of the Year: Local Category

Shawarma Shack CEO Walther Uzi Buenavista with the Franchise Company of the Year (Local Category) Award

MANILA, Philippines — The annual Asia Leaders Awards was held to celebrate its 6th year anniversary at the historic Manila hotel last November 2.

Part of the celebration is to give credit to companies that made a significant change in their respective fields via their credibility, leadership, success, and corporate social responsibility.

Today’s household name, Shawarma Shack, started its journey way back in 2015 as a simple food stall in Tutuban Night Market and a pop-up booth at university events selling its famous and authentic beef shawarma wrap.

Shawarma Shack also received the "One to Many Millennial Club Award" from Francorp Philippines.

Photo Release (From left) Dr. Elton See Tan of Makati Tourism & Filipino Chinese Chambers, Shawarma Shack CEO Walther Uzi Buenavista and Romania Ambassador Raduta Matache

Shawarma Shack takes pride in being at the forefront of the sector's technological advancements in food preparation, innovation, storage and sanitation, paving their way even through the pandemic.

Not only does Shawarma Shack delight customers with delectable Mediterranean fare, but it also takes pride in its commitment to CSR by helping our kababayans in times of need by participating in relief efforts.

Currently, there are over 700 Shawarma Shack stores across the nation giving Filipinos ongoing opportunities to build their own businesses through franchising and to obtain jobs.