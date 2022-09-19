British Chamberâ€™s Virtual Trade Mission highlights business opportunities

^

Biz Memos

British Chamber’s Virtual Trade Mission highlights business opportunities

Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 10:00pm
(As released) September 15, 2022 – During the Virtual Trade Mission for the Food and Beverage Sector hosted by British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, Quisumbing Torres’ Atty. Lesley Anne Mondez and Senior Sales Manager Anne Liwag-Anawat of FedEx shared some legal considerations and shipping challenges through the new normal.

Atty. Mondez articulated useful market trends, key issues, and legal considerations in the Philippines. She reported positive growth as “Food spending, in particular, is expected to grow 9.0% year-on-year in 2022 from an estimated 8.7% in 2021.” Mondez also mentioned the tariff cuts implemented by the Philippine government and other key issues. Some legal considerations included were: business models, registration with the SEC, and the likes.

On the other hand, FedEx remains committed to provide SMEs with services to expand their business on a global scale. Ms. Anne Liwag-Anawat explained with useful updates on how FedEx categorizes Philippine shipments according to different requirements such as weight, value threshold, customs/local charges, and usage. FedEx, moreover, proves its dedication as the largest express transportation company towards its customers.

Indeed, these perspectives will help our British company exporters to get to know the market in the Philippines and how they can move forward in networking their business potential with retailers and manufacturers in the country.

In line with the Virtual Trade Mission hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce and in partnership with Kent County Council, business-to-business meetings with nine UK companies will be held on September 21, 2022 at 4:00 pm (PHT) via Zoom. — As released

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF THE PHILIPPINES

FEDEX

SMES
