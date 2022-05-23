VISTA LAND Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of stockholders of VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC. (the “Company” or “VLL”) for the year 2022 will be held online on June 15, 2022, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. with the proceedings livestreamed and voting conducted in absentia through the Company’s secure voting online facility which may be accessed through: https://apps.vistaland.com.ph/VSRV/registration.

The following shall be the agenda of the meeting:

Call to Order Certification of Notice and Quorum Approval of the minutes of the last Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 15, 2021 Presentation of the President’s Report, Management Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year 2021 Ratification of all acts and resolutions of the Board of Directors and Management from the date of the last annual stockholders’ meeting until the date of this meeting. Election of the members of the Board of Directors, including the Independent Directors, for the year 2022 Appointment of External Auditors Adjournment

Minutes of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is available at the website of the Company, www.vistaland.com.ph.

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on May 4, 2022, as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting.

In light of the current circumstances and to ensure the safety and welfare of the Company’s stockholders, the Company will dispense with the physical attendance of stockholders at the meeting and will allow attendance only by remote communication and voting only in absentia or by appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy.

Stockholders who intend to participate in the meeting via remote communication and to exercise their vote in absentia must notify the Corporate Secretary by registering through https://apps.vistaland.com.ph/VSRV/registration on or before June 07, 2022. All information submitted will be subject to verification and validation by the Corporate Secretary.

Stockholders who intend to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy should submit duly accomplished proxy forms on or before June 07, 2022 at the Office of the Corporate Secretary at Picazo Buyco Tan Fider & Santos Law Office, Penthouse, Liberty Center, 104 H.V. Dela Costa Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City and/or by email to [email protected].

The procedures for participating in the meeting through remote communication and for casting of votes in absentia are set forth in the Information Statement.

A copy of the Interim Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, with Management Discussion and Analysis shall be posted on the website of the Company (https://www.vistaland.com.ph/) on or before June 15, 2022.

A hard copy of the same Interim Unaudited Financial Statements will be provided to any requesting shareholder, free of charge, as soon as said Interim Unaudited Financial Statements becomes available but in no case later than June 15, 2022.

Gemma M. Santos

Corporate Secretary