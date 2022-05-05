BCCP highlights British meat trade mission during DTI meeting

The British Meat Trade Mission was one of the highlights during the recent meeting of Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson with Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez last 28th April 2022.

The Trade Mission is scheduled from 17-19th May 2022 to be held at Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City and is organised in partnership with the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

The Mission will be attended by a delegation of nine (9), British meat traders and suppliers with the objective to meet key Philippine importers and distributors.

The Mission will also offer the British delegates the opportunity to explore the local meat industry, discover business and market opportunities that exist and help establish long-term partnerships with their Philippine counterparts.

Event highlights will include a market briefing presented by the Department of Agriculture and a panel discussion with meat industry leaders together with the Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (PAMPI).

On the economic reforms, Nelson and Secretary Lopez are delighted with the significant passage of the bills amending the Retail Trade Liberalisation Act (RTLA), Foreign Investment Act (FIA) and Public Service Act (PSA), as it will be a significant opportunity to boost foreign investments in the country.

In promoting the reforms, Nelson affirmed the Chamber will perform its role in communicating the changes in the UK by hosting additional and relevant activities, particularly Trade Missions. The Chamber aims to host more campaigns as it will serve as an important platform to highlight the Philippines' long-term economic growth prospects to UK investors.

Overall, the Chamber looks forward to continuing the momentum of opening up the economy and strengthening its partnership working with the Department of Trade and Industry and other key government agencies to drive the Philippine economy towards stronger growth.