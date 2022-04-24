^

Emperador Inc. (EMP): Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting

April 24, 2022 | 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The annual meeting of stockholders of Emperador Inc. (EMP) will be held virtually on 17 May 2021 at 9 a.m.

Stockholders who wish to participate must register from a.m. of 26 April 2021 until 5 p.m. of 07 May 2021.  The Information Statement and other information about the Annual Meeting are available at the EMP website.

For any clarifications, please contact the Office of the Corporate Secretary via email at [email protected]emperadorinc.com.

See notice below:

TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Emperador Inc. (the “Company”) will be held on 17 May 2021 at 9 a.m. to be conducted virtually, through the link https://www.emperadorbrandy.com/asm2021 that can be accessed through the Company’s website, with the following agenda:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Certification of Notice and Quorum
  3. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on 20 August 2020
  4. Report of Management for Year 2020
  5. Appointment of Independent Auditors
  6. Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors, Board Committees, and Officers
  7. Election of Directors
  8. Other matters
  9. Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of 16 April 2021 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

To conform with the government’s regulation on social distancing and prohibition on mass gatherings, the Company decided to hold the Annual Meeting via remote communication, and allow the stockholders to cast their votes by remote communication or in absentia, or by proxy.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register from 9 a.m. of 26 April 2021 until 5 p.m. of 07 May 2021. The procedure for participation via remote communication and in absentia are contained in the Information Statement.

Stockholders who wish to appoint proxies may submit proxy instruments until 5 p.m. of 07 May 2021, to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 7th Floor, 1880 Eastwood Avenue Building, Eastwood City CyberPark, 188 E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, Bagumbayan, Quezon City, or by email to [email protected].  Validation of proxies shall be held on 11 May 2021. A sample proxy form will be enclosed in the Information Statement for your convenience.

The Information Statement and other pertinent documents and information on the Annual Meeting are available through the Company’s website.  For any clarifications, please contact the Office of the Corporate Secretary via email at [email protected].

Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 21 April 2020.

 

SGD

 

ANNA MICHELLE T. LLOVIDO

Corporate Secretary

