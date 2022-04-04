Sun Life remains number one in the life insurance sector

Sun Life’s achieves 11th consecutive year to be the industry leader, an achievement it attributes to its clients’ trust and support.

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. is the number one life insurance company in the Philippines after garnering P45.46 billion in Total Premium in 2021.

This is according to a report released by the Insurance Commission based on submitted unaudited Quarterly Reports on Selected Financial Statistics.

This is Sun Life’s 11th consecutive year to be the industry leader, an achievement it attributes to its clients’ trust and support.

“The past year was marked by various challenges, as the pandemic heightened and a typhoon devastated our country. Knowing that our clients rely on us to help build their brighter future helped us focus on what matters most,” Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. President Alex Narciso said.

“We thank our advisors and employees for staying faithful to our purpose," he added.

With the pandemic situation slowly improving, Sun Life is eager to build on the Filipinos’ heightened interest in financial planning and health protection. Adapting to the clients’ evolving priorities and expectations, the company has opened new branches nationwide and upskilled its advisors.

Sun Life also continues to be innovative, launching new products and tools to enhance client experience.

Meanwhile, its efforts to serve the greater community also continue. The Sun Life Financial-Philippines Foundation Inc. recently welcomed the third batch of participants for Sun Pera-Aralan, its behavioral design financial management program for public school teachers.

It has also partnered with Health Futures Foundation Inc. to set up Sun Life Barangay Health Stations in remote areas in Batangas, providing residents with much-needed access to basic healthcare.

“As we mark our 127th anniversary this year, we remain faithful to our purpose. We are fully committed to fulfilling our promises to the generations of clients that we have been granted the honor to serve. We are ready to be their partner for life,” Sun Life CEO & Country Head Benedict Sison said.

“Being Number 1 means that we are Number 1 in the hearts and minds of the people we serve. This, for us, is the most important measure of success, and we will always strive to let them feel that the confidence they give us is worth it,” he added.