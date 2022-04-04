^

Biz Memos

Sun Life remains number one in the life insurance sector

Philstar.com
April 4, 2022 | 3:08pm
Sun Life remains number one in the life insurance sector
Sun Life’s achieves 11th consecutive year to be the industry leader, an achievement it attributes to its clients’ trust and support.  
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. is the number one life insurance company in the Philippines after garnering P45.46 billion in Total Premium in 2021. 

This is according to a report released by the Insurance Commission based on submitted unaudited Quarterly Reports on Selected Financial Statistics. 

This is Sun Life’s 11th consecutive year to be the industry leader, an achievement it attributes to its clients’ trust and support.  

“The past year was marked by various challenges, as the pandemic heightened and a typhoon devastated our country. Knowing that our clients rely on us to help build their brighter future helped us focus on what matters most,” Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. President Alex Narciso said.

“We thank our advisors and employees for staying faithful to our purpose," he added. 

With the pandemic situation slowly improving, Sun Life is eager to build on the Filipinos’ heightened interest in financial planning and health protection. Adapting to the clients’ evolving priorities and expectations, the company has opened new branches nationwide and upskilled its advisors.

Sun Life also continues to be innovative, launching new products and tools to enhance client experience. 

Meanwhile, its efforts to serve the greater community also continue. The Sun Life Financial-Philippines Foundation Inc. recently welcomed the third batch of participants for Sun Pera-Aralan, its behavioral design financial management program for public school teachers.

It has also partnered with Health Futures Foundation Inc. to set up Sun Life Barangay Health Stations in remote areas in Batangas, providing residents with much-needed access to basic healthcare.   

“As we mark our 127th anniversary this year, we remain faithful to our purpose. We are fully committed to fulfilling our promises to the generations of clients that we have been granted the honor to serve. We are ready to be their partner for life,” Sun Life CEO & Country Head Benedict Sison said.

“Being Number 1 means that we are Number 1 in the hearts and minds of the people we serve. This, for us, is the most important measure of success, and we will always strive to let them feel that the confidence they give us is worth it,” he added. 

SUN LIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sun Life remains number one in the life insurance sector
59 minutes ago

Sun Life remains number one in the life insurance sector

59 minutes ago
Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. is the number one life insurance company in the Philippines after garnering...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Filinvest Development Corporation: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
16 hours ago

Filinvest Development Corporation: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

16 hours ago
The Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Development Corporation will be conducted virtually on April 29 at 9...
Biz Memos
fbtw
San Juan City recognizes Ortigas Land as outstanding partner in pandemic response
2 days ago

San Juan City recognizes Ortigas Land as outstanding partner in pandemic response

2 days ago
The City of San Juan recently named Ortigas Land as one of the local government’s outstanding partners in its pandemic...
Biz Memos
fbtw

BDO Unibank Inc. to hold annual stockholders' meeting this April

3 days ago
BDO Unibank Inc.'s Annual Stockholders' Meeting will be conducted virtually on April 22, 2022, Friday, 2:00 p.m
3 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw
China Banking Corporation to hold virtual annual stockholders' meeting this May
3 days ago

China Banking Corporation to hold virtual annual stockholders' meeting this May

3 days ago
China Bank will hold its annual stockholders’ meeting virtually on May 5 at 4:00 p.m.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Filinvest Land Inc. to hold virtual annual stockholders meeting this April
Sponsored
3 days ago

Filinvest Land Inc. to hold virtual annual stockholders meeting this April

3 days ago
Filinvest Land Inc. will conduct its annual stockholders meeting virtually on April 22 at 11:00 a.m.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with