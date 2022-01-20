Eight8Ateâ€™s Joey R. Garcia named best F&B CEO by International Finance Awards





















































 












Eight8Ate’s Joey R. Garcia named best F&B CEO by International Finance Awards




Eight8Ate's Joey R. Garcia named best F&B CEO by International Finance Awards
Garcia has over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of exceeding profitability goals, turning around underperforming markets, and driving increase in revenues and market shares.
MANILA, Philippines — Eight8Ate president and chief executive officer Joey R. Garcia was named Best F&B CEO in the Philippines by the prestigious International Finance Awards (IFA). IFA’s Leadership Awards recognizes exceptional leaders that drive business growth and demonstrate excellence in business leadership, strength, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight.


Garcia has over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of exceeding profitability goals, turning around underperforming markets, and driving increase in revenues and market shares.


Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic especially in the F&B industry, Eight8Ate stood out not only with positive gains but with long-term growth strategies that safely secure its sustainable future.


Garcia and his team redefined in-store experience to make daily operations more responsive to the emerging needs of consumers and resilient to any future challenges.


The Eight8Ate team also enhanced customer satisfaction and sought to provide more reasons to be excited about F&B retail and consumption, such as offering new healthy food options in its menus. 


Eight8Ate responded to the call of the pandemic and helped provide livelihood through the Accredited Conti’s Delight Shopper Program, bringing relief and delight to those looking for alternative sources of income in difficult times. The “pasabuyers” are trained to properly handle and transport Conti’s cake orders to preserve their quality and condition upon being received by buyers.


This way, loyal Conti’s patrons can be assured of the quality of the products they receive through delivery while at the same time ensuring continuous livelihood for displaced workers doing “pasabuy” services.


The company has also supported over 3,000 of its own team through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help alleviate pressure and hardship off employees, Eight8Ate provided temporary support schemes such as food relief and a motorcycle and bike loan program to increase the team’s access to affordable, reliable and sustainable means of transportation in the face of lockdowns.






“Receiving this Leadership Award would not have been possible if not for my hardworking and dedicated team. I am immensely grateful for their support, unwavering commitment to customer delight and innovative thinking which allowed us to thrive and grow despite the pandemic. We will keep on delighting our customers by elevating their experience through innovations and good food that brings smiles in every bite,” said Garcia.


Udenna Corporation chairman and chief executive officer Dennis A. Uy said, “Joey is a true innovator, revolutionizing the Philippine F&B scene by fortifying well-loved Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant, and Wendy’s. He serves as an inspiration to many, myself included, with his outstanding leadership, and his strong passion for food and sharing delight to customers and communities.”


The future beyond the pandemic looks bright for Garcia and the Eight8Ate team as they are poised with resilience and sustainability, not only for their business but for its valued stakeholders and food-loving Filipinos.


 

















 



