SM Supermalls opens first batch of SM StartUp Markets nationwide

In their continuous efforts to support local MSMEs, SM Supermalls launched the SM StartUp Market last December 15 in its first of 13 malls nationwide. The event was held at SM Megamall, where 8 purveyors will be stationed until 2022.

Eight online MSMEs are given an opportunity to open their first physical store at SM

SM Supermalls launched the first batch of MSME shops at the opening of the SM StartUp Markets last December 15 at the SM Megamall.

During the launch, SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan announced that they will be opening eight shops under the SM StartUp Package in SM Megamall. "From Clark and Pampanga to Cagayan De Oro and Davao, we will be seeing new concepts and fresh products in 13 SM malls under various categories by January."

The eight MSME owners chosen for SM Megamall’s StartUp Market include Kurimu, a Japanese-inspired premium handcrafted ice cream brand; The Truffle Peddler, maker of artisanal chocolate products from Philippine cacao; Ronin Asia, a Japanese aburi maki specialty kitchen; Isaw To Go, which offers frozen, vacuum-sealed street foods straight from Bulacan; AC-San, a one-stop shop for gold-plated and stainless steel jewelry; Alta Skincare Whitening System, a line of clinically-tested skin whitening products; Kahel Shirts, which source their fabrics locally; and True, creator of natural, clean, and hypoallergenic products meant for babies and those with sensitive skin.

All the MSMEs shared similar humble beginnings. Due to the struggles they faced during the pandemic, they were prompted to start a business as a means to support their families. Most used social media to promote their ventures, and now, thanks to SM Supermalls, newly-born entrepreneurs were given the push they needed to grow.

“[The SM StartUp Market] has taken us out [of our platforms] and given us a boost,” said Martin Lugtu, founder and chocolatier of The Truffle Peddler. “Now, we’re not only on social media, we’re also physically and visibly seen by a lot more people, so it’s really taken our business to the next level.”

The SM StartUp Market is not reserved to just these brands, however. SM Supermalls promises a variety of MSMEs in every mall, where new concepts and fresh products under the categories of Health & Wellness, Home Hobbies and At-Home Experiences, Smart Gadgets for Productivity, Functional Fashion, and Comfort Food will be seen at each of the SM StartUp Markets.

"We would like to congratulate the MSMEs who were inspired to follow in the footsteps of “Tatang” and grab this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Tan.

The SM StartUp Package was launched virtually last October. Under the program, MSME owners who have ongoing online businesses can register and will be given the support they need to set up their first physical store in one of the high-traffic malls included in the SM StartUp Markets list.

By joining the SM StartUp Package, MSMEs are given the assistance in opening their first brick-and-mortar shops. The package offers start-up-friendly rental rates and use of kiosks or carts free of charge; marketing assistance to give the brand free exposure in SM online assets and ad spaces inside malls; financial assistance with BDO; and mentorship from SM experts on operations and marketing.

SM Supermalls encouraged online store owners to sign up at the program. On the other hand, shoppers are urged to support their favorite online MSMEs at the StartUp Markets, which will be opened in the following locations:

• SM Megamall

• SM North EDSA

• SM Mall of Asia

• SM Southmall

• SM City Pampanga

• SM City Clark

• SM City Grand Central

• SM City Santa Rosa

• SM City Cebu

• SM City Iloilo

• SM City Bacolod

• SM CDO Downtown Premier

• SM Lanang Premier

“This is a testament to our commitment to the country and to you, our MSMEs,” Tan said in closing. “We are on the road to recovery and we will be with you every step of the way.”

To know more about the SM StartUp Market, visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.