NestlÃ© Philippines named among top workplaces in Asia at the ACES Awards 2021

Nestlé Philippines named among top workplaces in Asia at the ACES Awards 2021

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the celebration of its 110th-year presence in the country, Nestlé Philippines was recently named as one of the top workplaces in Asia by the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards.

This distinction is given to companies that “take on a people centric approach and demonstrate strong commitment towards employee empowerment and enrichment.”

Today, Nestlé prides itself with a highly engaged and diverse team of 5,000 individuals, unified by their shared purpose of delivering Good food, Good life all over the country. Its brands are some of the country’s leading and most trusted today and have become staples in every Filipino household.

As a community that comes together with a shared purpose, its people drive the strength of its brand, the quality of products and the impact of its work. Nestlé cultivates an inclusive and collaborative environment that empowers people and teams to shape a happier, healthier future for individuals and families, for communities and for the planet.

Photo Release Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) recognizes Nestle Philippines, Inc. (NPI) as the Top Workplace in Asia. In the photo, are (from left) NPI SVP and Head of HR Mitzie Antonio and NPI Chairman and CEO, Kais Marzouki.

A force for good in diversity

In its drive for diversity and inclusion, Nestlé has actively created programs that foster a workplace culture that generates equal opportunities for everyone, where people are treated with dignity and respect.

Through its evolving workplace policies, Nestlé employees enjoy flexible work arrangement options and maternity protection for women as well as expanded benefits eligibility for employees in same-gender and common-law partnerships.

Its deliberate actions and strategic approach towards gender balance acceleration the past years have resulted in an increased representation of women in management positions and key business-critical positions. Nestlé’s global monitoring also affirms no significant pay gap exists between men and women at Nestlé.

As a people-inspired company, respect and trust are the greatest strengths of Nestlé. The organization places high value on unique perspectives that people bring to the team, which in turn sharpen performance and drive business.

A force for good in well-being

As an organization committed to offering good nutrition, Nestlé applies the same duty of care for the health and overall well-being of the people behind its products. Through its advanced health and wellness programs, employees are supported across life stages with above-industry standard medical coverage and interventions focused on holistic health.

Nestlé Philippines’ response to the pandemic for its employees has been remarkable. Beyond flexible work arrangements and workplace safety protocols, it increased focus on mental health and equipped people managers on mental first aid as the first line of support for employees.

The company continues to encourage employees to seek mental health assistance through the Employee Assistance Program hotline.

A force for good in talent development

Nestlé prides itself in attracting, retaining and developing talented people driven to be a force for good. Through the years, the company has consistently demonstrated high employee engagement and kept attrition rates remarkably low versus the industry standard.

Through Nestlé’s presence in almost every country in the world, Nestlé Philippines continues to bring local talent to the global stage with over 37 Filipino expats leading teams in different markets across the globe.

As one of Nestlé’s key markets, Nestlé Philippines is an excellent training ground that provides holistic development opportunities for individuals across all career stages. It also takes pride in being local-led, with over half of its current executive committee composed of Filipinos and mostly homegrown talent from the company’s Management Trainee Program.

With a proud heritage built over 110 years for the Filipino families, Nestlé celebrates the people behind its iconic brands and products and commits to nurturing a culture of good to keep its employees inspired as well as engaged to fulfill their purpose and help others fulfill theirs.