



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Biz Memos

                        
World-class UK pork promoted in the Philippines; animal welfare and traceability in focus

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 10:47am
                        

                        


                        
                        
World-class UK pork promoted in the Philippines; animal welfare and traceability in focus
British Chamber of Commerce Philippines hosts a two-part virtual event promoting UK pork in the Philippines.

                        

                           
Recently, the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines hosted a two-part virtual event promoting UK pork in the Philippines.



The first part of the event consisted of a presentation from the Chamber’s event partner, the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) which highlighted animal welfare and traceability.



During the presentation, AHDB’s Senior Exports Manager Susan Stewart shared with the audience how it is unique to the UK that the Five Freedoms are part of the law. She said, “These five freedoms mean that animals are protected to ensure that they can live in a natural way, exhibit natural behavior, and be free from pain and discomfort.”



The Five Freedoms are a globally recognized standard for animal welfare encompassing both the mental health and physical well-being of animals, which include: freedom from hunger and thirst, freedom from discomfort, freedom from pain, injury, and disease, freedom to express normal and natural behavior, and freedom from fear and distress.



In terms of traceability, Stewart mentioned how they have a fully traceable supply chain enhanced by their quality assurance schemes such as Red Tractor.



Red Tractor Assurance is a quality assurance scheme in the UK that underpins the high standards for British food & drink, following production processes rigorously.



Steward added, “This does give customers and consumers the confidence that you get what is written on the packet and you can trust what you're buying because it is safe and healthy and quality food for you to enjoy.”



Major Philippine importers were in attendance as they met with UK pork suppliers in the business matching portion of the event. The UK pork suppliers included Cranswick, Pilgrims Pride, Wicks Manor, Norwest Foods International, Karro Food Group and GPS Food Group.

 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      PORK
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco energizes COVID-19 treatment and quarantine facility in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Meralco energizes COVID-19 treatment and quarantine facility in Quezon City


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Meralco installed a new primary metering facility connecting the privately-owned Quirino Memorial Medical Center to the utility’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2022 candidates to bare plans for SMEs on Go Negosyo's 'Kandidatalks' show
                              


                              

                                 November 17, 2021 - 7:58am                              


                                                            
(As released) How do the national candidates in the 2022 elections plan to help the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises? This is what “Kandidatalks” aims to answer in its series of shows...

                                                         


      

         

            
3 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 British Chamber aims to attract UK investments  in Davao
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
British Chamber aims to attract UK investments  in Davao


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelsonparticipated in the recently concluded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAGEONE wins Best PR Agency; CEO is Best PR Practitioner in ASEAN PR Excellence Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
PAGEONE wins Best PR Agency; CEO is Best PR Practitioner in ASEAN PR Excellence Awards


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Multi-awarded communications consulting firm PAGEONE Group made a clean sweep at the 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Awards.

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSBank posts P1.26 billion in net income as of 3Q2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
PSBank posts P1.26 billion in net income as of 3Q2021


                              

                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
PSBank registered a net income of P1.26 billion for the first nine months of 2021, driven by increase in non-interest income,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 British Chamber: Liberalizing Philippine economy a signal for more FDIs
                              


                              

                                 November 2, 2021 - 4:10pm                              


                                                            
Chris Nelson, executive director and trustee of the British Chamber, touched on the importance of sending encouraging signals to investors, specifically through the passage of key economic bills to help liberalize...

                                                         


      

         

            
17 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with