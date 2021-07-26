MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Bank (PNB) marked its 105th anniversary last July 22 with the official launch of the new PNB Digital App and the premiere of the bank’s new ad campaign featuring celebrity power couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera-Dantes.

This is considered a comeback for DongYan who first did a TV commercial for PNB five years ago for the bank’s centennial celebration.

“We are celebrating our 105th-year milestone confident that we aged stronger and better, and even became ‘younger’ as we harness digital technology to make our banking services more reliable for our customers, especially to couples like the DongYan with several financial transactions to take care of. Life simply gets easier with the new PNB Digital Banking App by your side,” PNB President and CEO Wick Veloso said.

The DongYan video dubbed “PNB, It Takes a Tandem” created in partnership with the bank’s digital marketing agency DDB-Optimax and uploaded on PNB’s Facebook page and website, showcases how the new app makes banking and, therefore, life easier with the latter being easier, faster and more secure to use.

The omnibus material highlighted the app's features such as Bills Payment, Fund Transfer, and QR Payment. Aside from these, the app has new features and billers that users need for their everyday banking needs.

To see how DongYan enjoys banking convenience with the new PNB Digital App, watch here.

PNB Digital App DongYan is back, stronger than ever, better together–especially with the new PNB Digital App by their side! Watch here and download the app to see how much easier banking can be! Posted by PNB - Philippine National Bank on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Download the new PNB Digital App via the App Store or Google Play. Note that the old PNB Mobile Banking app will no longer be available after July 31.

Established by the Philippine government in 1916, PNB is one of the country’s largest private universal banks in terms of assets and deposits. It provides a full range of banking and other financial services to its highly diverse clientele comprised of individual depositors, small and medium enterprises, domestic and international corporations, government institutions, and overseas Filipinos.

The bank has one of the industry’s widest domestic branch networks with 715 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs strategically located nationwide. It has the largest number of overseas offices with more than 70 branches, representative offices, remittance centers and subsidiaries abroad.