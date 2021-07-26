







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
PNB marks 105th year with official launch of new digital app, premiere of â€˜DongYanâ€™ video
The DongYan video dubbed “PNB, It Takes a Tandem” created in partnership with the bank’s digital marketing agency DDB-Optimax and uploaded on PNB’s Facebook page and website, showcases how the new app makes banking and, therefore, life easier with the latter being easier, faster, and more secure to use. 
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
PNB marks 105th year with launch of new digital app, premiere of ‘DongYan’ video

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 5:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine National Bank (PNB) marked its 105th anniversary last July 22 with the official launch of the new PNB Digital App and the premiere of the bank’s new ad campaign featuring celebrity power couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera-Dantes.



This is considered a comeback for DongYan who first did a TV commercial for PNB five years ago for the bank’s centennial celebration. 



“We are celebrating our 105th-year milestone confident that we aged stronger and better, and even became ‘younger’ as we harness digital technology to make our banking services more reliable for our customers, especially to couples like the DongYan with several financial transactions to take care of. Life simply gets easier with the new PNB Digital Banking App by your side,” PNB President and CEO Wick Veloso said.



The DongYan video dubbed “PNB, It Takes a Tandem” created in partnership with the bank’s digital marketing agency DDB-Optimax and uploaded on PNB’s Facebook page and website, showcases how the new app makes banking and, therefore, life easier with the latter being easier, faster and more secure to use.



The omnibus material highlighted the app's features such as Bills Payment, Fund Transfer, and QR Payment. Aside from these, the app has new features and billers that users need for their everyday banking needs. 



To see how DongYan enjoys banking convenience with the new PNB Digital App, watch here.





PNB Digital App


DongYan is back, stronger than ever, better together–especially with the new PNB Digital App by their side! Watch here and download the app to see how much easier banking can be!

Posted by PNB - Philippine National Bank on Wednesday, July 21, 2021





 



Download the new PNB Digital App via the App Store or Google Play. Note that the old PNB Mobile Banking app will no longer be available after July 31. 



Established by the Philippine government in 1916, PNB is one of the country’s largest private universal banks in terms of assets and deposits. It provides a full range of banking and other financial services to its highly diverse clientele comprised of individual depositors, small and medium enterprises, domestic and international corporations, government institutions, and overseas Filipinos. 



The bank has one of the industry’s widest domestic branch networks with 715 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs strategically located nationwide. It has the largest number of overseas offices with more than 70 branches, representative offices, remittance centers and subsidiaries abroad.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      PNB
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BDO Network Bank, Inc.: Notice of Special Stockholders' Meeting
                              


                              

                                 July 23, 2021 - 7:00am                              


                                                            
NOTICE is hereby given that a special stockholders’ meeting of BDO NETWORK BANK, INC. will be held virtually on August 13, 2021, Friday, 11:00 A.M. 

                                                         


      

         

            
3 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gokongwei Group rolls out COVID-19 Protect program&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Gokongwei Group rolls out COVID-19 Protect program 


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
In line with continuously contributing toward the goal of herd immunity among the Filipino population, Gokongwei Group employees...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tindog EDC: A story of industrial peace and harmony
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Tindog EDC: A story of industrial peace and harmony


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
In a company where “pampamilyang malasakit” or family-like concern is the norm, employees respond and show their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 UnionBank: Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders
                              


                              

                                 July 21, 2021 - 8:00am                              


                                                            
Please be informed that Union Bank of the Philippines ("UnionBank") has scheduled a Special Stockholders' Meeting, which will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. 

                                                         


      

         

            
5 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 UnionBank: Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders
                              


                              

                                 July 20, 2021 - 8:55am                              


                                                            
Please be informed that Union Bank of the Philippines ("UnionBank") has scheduled a Special Stockholders' Meeting, which will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. 

                                                         


      

         

            
6 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SO-EN Lingerie: Warning on counterfeit products
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
SO-EN Lingerie: Warning on counterfeit products


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Josefina Manufacturing Inc. Philippines is cautioning the public on the proliferation of fake and imitation SO-EN Lingerie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with