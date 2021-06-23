







































































 




   







   















Lopez Holdings Corp.: Notice of Annual Stockholder's Meeting

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 23, 2021 - 8:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Lopez Holdings Corp. will hold its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting virtually over AGM@Convene on August 5, 2021.



Stockholders who wish to participate via remote communication must first register, and vote electronically or via proxy. Related documents may be found at the company website at www.lopez-holdings.ph



