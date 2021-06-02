The Annual Stockholder’s Meeting of Philippine Business Bank (“PBB”) will be held virtually on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
Philippine Business Bank: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
(The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2021 - 8:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 4, Article II of the Amended By-Laws, the Annual Stockholder’s Meeting of Philippine Business Bank (“PBB”) will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. to be conducted virtually via Zoom.
