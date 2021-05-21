







































































 




   







   















Empire East Land Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Empire East Land Holdings, Inc. will hold its annual stockholders meeting online this June
Empire East Land Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 9:33am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — We are notifying you of the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Empire East Land Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), which will be held on June 8, 2021 at 9 a.m. virtually, through the link http://empire east.com/asm2021 published on the Company’s website. The following are the agenda: 



    
	
  2. Proof of Notice and Determination of Quorum
    
	 
  3. Approval of Minutes of the Previous Annual Meeting
    
	 
  4. Annual Report of Management
    
	 
  5. Appointment of External Auditors
    
	 
  6. Amendment of the Third Article of the Amended Articles of Incorporation
    
	 
  7. Ratification of Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and Management
    
	 
  8. Election of Directors
    
	 
  9. Other Matters
    
	 
  10. Adjournment
Stockholders of record as of May 10, 2021 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.



To conform with the government’s regulation on social distancing and prohibition on mass gatherings, the Company decided to hold the Annual Meeting via remote communication, and allow the stockholders to cast their votes by remote communication or in absentia, or by proxy. 



To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register from 9 a.m. of May 25, 2021 until 6 p.m. of June 1, 2021. The procedure for participation via remote communication and in absentia are contained in the Information Statement.



Stockholders who wish to appoint proxies may submit proxy instruments until 5 p.m. of June 1, 2021, to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 12th Floor, Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street corner 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City or by email to corporatesecretary@empire-east.com. Validation of proxies shall be held on June 4, 2021. A sample proxy form will be enclosed in the Information Statement for your convenience. 



Taguig City, Philippines, May 12, 2021.



 



Sgd.



DENNIS E. EDAÑO



