Globe donates employee Christmas party funds to COVID-19, disaster beneficiaries

MANILA, Philippines — Prior to the pandemic, Filipinos would already be flocking to local malls and tiangges for the perfect Christmas decors, presents and Secret Santa gifts. Kitchens are abuzz with potluck preparations, while restaurants and function halls are fully-booked for Christmas parties. Loved ones abroad start to fly home and airports are at full capacity.

All over the world, Christmas is being celebrated differently this year because of COVID-19. For the Filipino who is known to be passionate, there is one sure thing that will echo very strongly this season—the tradition of giving. As a brand that truly cares for others and stays closer to customers, Globe is recreating Christmas as it leads a different celebration of the season this year.

At the start of December, Globe launched its first virtual Wonderful World of Globe unwrapping more data promos, online gaming and content partnerships, online streaming of the traditional Metro Manila Film Festival through Upstream.ph and community outreach programs led by customers themselves.

Spreading Christmas cheer further, Globe announced that it is forgoing its traditional all-employee Christmas party this year, and instead will donate at least P5 million to various causes, namely COVID-19 support, distance learning, disaster response, hunger alleviation and child protection. With all the challenges the nation faced this year, nothing makes Christmas more meaningful than to do a #GlobeOfGood.

“The annual Christmas party has been something our employees look forward to yearly, as it has become a gathering of over 8,000 of our dearest Ka-Globe to enjoy and unwind after each hardworking year. As all gatherings shift virtually amidst the pandemic, we gladly reallocated the budget to serve more Filipinos who need the most support in light of recent events and calamities,” says Renato Jiao, Globe’s chief human resource officer.

Beneficiaries of the donation are long-standing partners of Globe in its mission to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG): PGH Medical Foundation for COVID-19 assistance, Ayala Foundation for both COVID-19 assistance and distance learning, Gawad Kalinga for child and youth development, Rise Against Hunger for disaster response and UNICEF for child protection.

Whenever donations are made on-ground, Globe ensures the safety of both the volunteers, its distribution partners and the public by strictly following government health protocols of observing social distancing and using face masks.

