#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
New player I-Land launches sustainable communities amid pandemic
I-Land Residences Sucat in Parañaque City launched in February 2020 and reported a strong uptake despite the pandemic, selling out all of its Tower 1 single-bedroom units.
Photo Release
New player I-Land launches sustainable communities amid pandemic
(Philstar.com) - October 20, 2020 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the economic downturn in the Philippines due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, independent real estate player ISOC Land (I-Land) remains optimistic of the real estate market and pushes with its scheduled launches this year of new residential communities geared toward sustainable living.

I-Land is the property arm of ISOC Holdings, a fast-growing Filipino conglomerate founded and chaired by construction leader and innovator, Michael Cosiquien.

The company’s maiden residential condominium development, I-Land Residences Sucat in Parañaque City, was launched in February 2020 and reported a strong uptake despite the pandemic, selling out all of its Tower 1 single-bedroom units.

According to Jesus Chua Jr., president of ISOC Holdings, the consequences of COVID-19 as a public health crisis have only but highlighted the benefits of sustainable living that are able to directly address the emerging needs of homebuyers in this “new normal.”

“Home seekers and investors alike are now recognizing value in the long-term solutions that sustainable developments bring—such as more efficient use and management of natural resources, building design that takes into consideration harmony with the environment, and a home that is adaptive to a changing lifestyle of work and study in place,” he explains.

ISOC Holdings founder and chairman Michael Cosiquien
Photo Release

I-Land Residences Sucat is a LEED-certified development composed of six mid-rise buildings across two hectares of prime property south of Metro Manila. In line with its promise of “Home of the Future,” as much as 65% of its land area is devoted to open spaces as part of its orientation toward sustainability.

Other principal features include ventilated open corridors with natural lighting, adaptive reuse of rainwater for landscaping and the use of energy-efficient light fixtures.

On the back of rosy prospects from I-Land Residences Sucat’s launch, the company is set to follow through with a similar master-planned residential condominium development in the prime district of Cloverleaf in Quezon City. The project is slated for launch before the end of the year.

“Sustainability is a key value of ISOC Holdings. And with what has happened this 2020, it has evolved from being a vision to giving us a true sense of purpose,” says Cosiquien.

“The reality of COVID-19 has only emphasized the necessary shift to sustainable living, to allow Filipinos to thrive in an increasingly evolving world and to live in the best possible way—benefiting themselves and their families, as well as the environment,” he adds.

I-Land’s sustainable development portfolio includes office and commercial projects such as I-Land Bay Plaza, a 12-story mixed-use building along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City with approximately 20,000 square meters of commercial office and retail space.

It is LEED-certified with intelligent building management system and 24-7 back-up power supply to meet the demands of business process outsourcing locators. The building is scheduled for completion in 2021.

I-Land has also bagged an agreement to develop a seven-hectare property at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, which it will transform into a P6-billion integrated township that will be LEED-certified and that will house sustainable and energy-efficient resort and entertainment features with hotels, offices, serviced condominiums and retail.

ISOC HOLDINGS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
Meralco wins at 2020 International Business Award
2 hours ago
The International Business Awards awarded Meralco a Bronze Stevie for their 2019 Sustainability Report, "Sustaining the ...
Biz Memos
fbfb
4 days ago
Meralco powers Marikina City’s new COVD-19 facilities
4 days ago
Meralco provides power to two of Marikina City’s new quarantine and treatment centers.
Biz Memos
fbfb
4 days ago
Why sustainability is no longer enough: The call to be regenerative
4 days ago
The following is an excerpt from an online message delivered by Richard B. Tantoco, President and CEO of Lopez-led Energy...
Biz Memos
fbfb
First UK-Philippines virtual trade mission
October 12, 2020 - 8:15am
The British Chamber will hold the first ever UK-Philippines Virtual Trade Mission on October 14.
8 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
11 days ago
32 top sellers, brands and partners celebrated during the 2020 Lazada Awards
11 days ago
Lazada recently held the second edition of the annual Lazada Awards to recognize 32 sellers, brands and partners on the platform...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Partner
12 days ago
Lazada University, Certified Digital Marketer launch grant for sellers
12 days ago
Lazada University, in partnership with CDM, launch Social Media Marketing Masterclass Scholarship Grant for select Lazada...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with