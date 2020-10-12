First UK-Philippines virtual trade mission

The British Chamber will hold the first-ever UK-Philippines Virtual Trade Mission on October 14.

The British Chamber will showcase the Philippines as an attractive investment destination due to its dynamic and young population of almost 110 million.

In 2019 alone, total trade between the UK and the Philippines amounted to $1.3 billion, making the UK the 18th largest trading partner of the Philippines.

Through this virtual mission, the British Chamber will attract UK companies interested in investing in the Philippines’ top sectors including retail, food and drink, business services and advanced manufacturing.