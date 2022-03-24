Sustainable mobility gets boost via CBS Auto Loans

The Leaf can go 311 kilometers on one full charge, which costs only P363. The car runs on 100% electricity with zero emissions.

MANILA, Philippines – Retail lender CBS China Bank Savings announced it is offering a boost to sustainable mobility by providing consumer finance for electric-powered cars, specifically the Nissan Leaf, which was displayed during the recent Nissan Intelligent Mobility 3.0 event at Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa City.

“CBS believes in making electric cars more accessible to the Filipino consumer,” CBS Consumer Lending Group head Jan Nikolai Lim announced. “We can certainly look forward to bluer skies brought about by electric vehicles in the coming years and CBS Auto Loans will be there to make it possible.”

“When we integrate Electric Vehicle technology into society, we can unify people, systems, and our goals as a nation,” Nissan Philippine President and Managing Director Atsushi Najima said during the event at which the Leaf, the first fully electric car to enter the Philippine market, was presented.

The Leaf can go 311 kilometers on one full charge, which costs only P363. The car runs on 100% electricity with zero emissions.

“The move by CBS to finance electric cars is aligned with our thrust to promote sustainable mobility and climate-friendly business practices,” according to CBS Vice President Manny M. Gomez, head of the Auto Lending Division. “The arrival of the Nissan Leaf is a positive start for the automotive industry as the country returns to full mobility.”