PayMaya helps governmentâ€™s digital transformation with e-payments

MANILA, Philippines — The country's digital transformation continues to accelerate, with no less than national government agencies and local government units leading the way in promoting ease of doing business.

Powering the e-Government with safe, accessible and convenient payments platforms is PayMaya, the country's only end-to-end digital financial services ecosystem enabler that serves both consumers and enterprises, whether online or on-ground.

"At PayMaya, we strongly support the government's thrust to implement ease of doing business through the use of financial technology. Our platforms make e-government services more widely accessible to many Filipinos—whether it is via the PayMaya app, PayMaya-enabled QR PH code, any card and e-wallet through our payment gateway and payment terminals or even through our Smart Padala agents," said PayMaya Founder and CEO Orlando Vea.

Easier, more rewarding

PayMaya makes it easier and more rewarding for consumers to pay for government dues and social security contributions. Citizens can avoid the lines in government offices and conduct transactions from the safety of their homes, reducing the cost of transportation.

Work culture manager Hiedy Enriquez uses PayMaya for her government documentary needs. She recently applied for her marriage certificate online through the Philippine Statistic Authority's (PSA) online application.

"It's very user-friendly and convenient for me. What I like most is the immediate acknowledgment through a text message that your transaction is successful," she said.

As a young professional trying to improve her finances, media relations specialist Pam Bareo decided to invest her earnings into PAG-IBIG's Savings Program called MP2 last year.

"Gusto ko kasing makapag-ipon at mai-invest ang pera ko sa magandang programa katulad ng MP2. I used PayMaya for my government transactions kasi mabilis, mas mura ang fees, at kapag sinuwerte, mayroon pang cashback! Nakakuha ako ng P200 sa una kong hulog using PayMaya sa MP2 savings ko," she said.

(I want to be able to save and invest my hard-earned money in a program like MP2. I used PayMaya for my government transactions because it is fast and charges minimal fees. On top of that, if you're lucky, you get a cashback. I got a P200 cashback when I made my first deposit to my MP2 savings account via PayMaya.)

True to its promise of making government payments convenient, safe and rewarding, customers who use PayMaya for the first time to settle their government fees and dues at the SSS, BIR, Pag-IBIG, PRC until March 31 during the Bills Bayad Rewards Promo are eligible to receive a 10% cashback voucher.

Meanwhile, existing customers paying recurring fees using their PayMaya account can receive a 5% cashback voucher once a month. Repeat users can get up to a P200 cashback voucher during the promo period.

On top of the cashback rewards, customers who download and register at PayMaya and upgrade their account can also enjoy a P100 voucher when using the code "BILLSBAYAD" upon registration.

Making government services more accessible to consumers

Customers can easily access government billers via the PayMaya app. To make these services more accessible, PayMaya has equipped various government agencies with plug-and-play digital payment solutions - whether online or on-ground.

PayMaya has deployed its PayMaya Checkout, One by PayMaya and PayMaya QR, to the government's top two tax-collecting agencies Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

The Social Security System (SSS) and the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG) – two of the biggest social security agencies – as well as to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) are also some of the national government agencies powered by PayMaya.

The pioneering fintech leader has long supported the digital transformation of the Philippines, relaxing the barrier to entry to digital financial services for more than 44 million Filipinos.

Its Smart Padala remittance network has over 63,000 partner agent touchpoints as last-mile digital financial hubs in grassroots communities. Its enterprise business is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country, including "every day" merchants such as large retail, food, gas and e-commerce merchants.

To know more about BillsBayad Promo, visit https://pymy.co/billsbayadpromo. To learn more about PayMaya's products and services, visit www.PayMaya.com or follow @PayMayaOfficial on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information on Smart Padala, visit https://smartpadala.ph/.