Marcos arrives in Washington amid looming US tariff hike

Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 8:56am
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. touches down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, close to the United States capital Washington, DC, on Sunday, July 20, 2025 (EDT). He is wwelcomed by Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez and US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.
PCO / Handout

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Washington on Sunday, July 21 (EDT) for a three-day official visit, seeking to shore up economic and security ties with the United States and avert a steep tariff hike on Philippine exports threatened by US President Donald Trump.

He was welcomed at Joint Base Andrews at 2:48 p.m. local time by Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez and US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.

This marks Marcos’ fifth visit to the US since taking office in 2022 and his first official meeting with Trump since the latter returned to the White House in January. Marcos is also the first leader from Southeast Asia to visit Trump in his second term.

Marcos' arrival came less than two weeks before the US is scheduled to impose a 20% tariff on Philippine exports—a policy Trump outlined in a July 9 letter that cited the Philippines’ "long-term and very persistent" trade barriers.

The rate was raised from an initial 17% proposed in April despite prior efforts by Philippine officials to negotiate relief.

'Mutually beneficial' deal in the works. "My top priority for this visit is to push for greater economic engagement, particularly through trade and investment between the Philippines and the United States," Marcos said in a statement before departing Manila on Sunday.

Marcos is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday, July 22. The Philippine delegation hopes to use the visit to advance discussions toward a bilateral trade agreement or a reciprocal trade deal that could ease tensions and protect export sectors at risk.

"I intend to convey to President Trump and his Cabinet officials that the Philippines is ready to negotiate a bilateral trade deal that will ensure strong, mutually beneficial, and future-oriented collaborations that only the United States and the Philippines will be able to take advantage of," Marcos said.

Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go said earlier this month that the administration is committed to “good faith” negotiations to pursue a comprehensive bilateral deal.

Beyond tariff talks

In his letter to Marcos on July 9, Trump said the 20% tariff would apply to all Philippine products starting August 1, and warned that goods rerouted through other countries to avoid the duties would be charged at even higher rates.

Trump described the tariff as necessary to address what he called a trade relationship that had been “far from reciprocal.” The US leader also warned that if the Philippines imposes retaliatory tariffs on US goods, the US levy would increase accordingly.

But while trade is at the center of the visit, Marcos said he also aims to reinforce the broader alliance with the US, including defense cooperation and regional peace and stability.

The Philippines, after all, remains one of Washington’s oldest allies in Asia, with shared interests across economic, military and diplomatic fronts.

