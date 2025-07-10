^

Business

Trump sets 20% US tariffs on Philippine goods, says relations not 'reciprocal' in letter to Marcos

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 10:18am
Trump sets 20% US tariffs on Philippine goods, says relations not 'reciprocal' in letter to Marcos
This photo shows US President Donald Trump (left) during the inaugural parade in Washington, DC on Jan. 20, 2025 and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) at an event in Malacañan Palace on July 31, 2024.
AFP / Jim Watson; Bongbong Marcos via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a 20% tariff on all goods imported from the Philippines effective August 1 — escalating his administration's aggressive trade offensive against the US' key partners worldwide.

In a letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shared on Trump's Truth Social account, the US president said the Philippines would be hit with a “tariff of only 20%."

Trump told Marcos that the US and the Philippines' relationship "has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal (sic)."

 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

DONALD TRUMP

MARCOS

UNITED STATES
