Trump sets 20% US tariffs on Philippine goods, says relations not 'reciprocal' in letter to Marcos
MANILA, Philippines — United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a 20% tariff on all goods imported from the Philippines effective August 1 — escalating his administration's aggressive trade offensive against the US' key partners worldwide.
In a letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shared on Trump's Truth Social account, the US president said the Philippines would be hit with a “tariff of only 20%."
Trump told Marcos that the US and the Philippines' relationship "has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal (sic)."
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
