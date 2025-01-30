^

Business

PDEx launching first-of-its-kind derivative product

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 30, 2025 | 12:00am
PDEx launching first-of-its-kind derivative product
CEO Antonino Nakpil
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind derivative product in the local market next week.

PDEx president and CEO Antonino Nakpil said the exchange would be launching the bond forward contracts on Monday after recently securing regulatory approval.

“We’re excited about that because that’s a first purely Philippine peso-denominated interest rate hedge,” he said.

Nakpil said the product would be available initially to the banks and then later on to clients who may find it useful.

“It’s a derivative. It’s a new thing. It will be settled in a way that’s unique. We’re not creating a futures contract like it’s the traditional sense. But it’s a forward expression of what has been established as a method of hedging in the futures markets,” he said.

Nakpil is hopeful that the new product, being a first and uniquely Filipino, will work.

“We think it will work. It’s not a futures contract, so there’s no leverage. We’ll allow only the dealers and qualified investors – basically, professionals only,” Nakpil said.

“This is not meant for retail investors. So there’s no sense of equality for all because some contracts are not meant for retail investors, especially if there’s leverage involved. Once you involve leverage like the futures contracts, it becomes complicated,” he said.

PDEx was incorporated in 2003 to provide trading infrastructure for the fixed-income market.

It operates the organized secondary market for the trading of fixed-income securities, which includes both government and corporate securities.

For this year, PDEx is looking at a P600-billion target for corporate bond issuances, a new record-high if achieved.

The highest capital raised through corporate bond issuances was recorded in 2022 amounting to P508.66 billion.

Last year, PDEx was looking at P400 billion for corporate bond issuances, but fell short of the target after it finished the year with P360 billion.

NAKPIL

PDEX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coca-Cola orders massive Europe recall over chlorate risk

Coca-Cola orders massive Europe recall over chlorate risk

1 day ago
The European bottling unit of Coca-Cola said Monday that it had ordered a major recall of Coke, Sprite and other beverages...
Business
fbtw
GSIS sells stake in AirTrunk, raises P15.8 billion for pension fund

GSIS sells stake in AirTrunk, raises P15.8 billion for pension fund

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Government Service Insurance System has received $272 million from the Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund 2, following...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets track Wall St bounce as Fed decision looms

Asian markets track Wall St bounce as Fed decision looms

16 hours ago
Asian markets rose in holiday-thinned trade Wednesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street, where tech titans led by Nvidia recovered...
Business
fbtw
BCDA marks new era for Camp John Hay

BCDA marks new era for Camp John Hay

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
After years of legal battles between state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority and Camp John Hay Development Corp....
Business
fbtw

And the deal was done

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
After one last 10-hour ordeal being grilled at Congress, Big Boy Sy finally agreed to a binding agreement that will let the Maharlika Investment Fund in Synergy Grid Philippines and National Grid Corp. of the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AirAsia suspends Manila-Davao flights

AirAsia suspends Manila-Davao flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 6 hours ago
Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines has suspended daily flights between Manila and Davao to focus on the demand for flights...
Business
fbtw
MerryMart sees revenue exceeding P7 billion last year

MerryMart sees revenue exceeding P7 billion last year

By Richmond Mercurio | 6 hours ago
MerryMart Consumer Corp. of tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II expects its full-year 2024 revenues to grow by double...
Business
fbtw
Ayala Land lines up big plans for 2025

Ayala Land lines up big plans for 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 6 hours ago
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. has big plans in store for the year after finishing 2024 on a high note.
Business
fbtw
FILRT&rsquo;s free float won&rsquo;t drop below the minimum as a result of the share swap

FILRT’s free float won’t drop below the minimum as a result of the share swap

20 hours ago
Yesterday, I said that (“according to my calculations”) the property-for-share swap between Filinvest REIT [FILRT...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with