ACMobility to expand EV charging network in Makati

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
January 22, 2025 | 12:00am
In a statement, ACMobility said the expansion would bring the total number of fully operational charging points in Makati City to 74 across 18 locations, including offices, malls and condominiums by the first quarter of the year.
My Makati Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Group’s mobility solutions arm is beefing its electric vehicle (EV) charging network in Makati as part of efforts to promote the shift to electrified transport.

The expansion being undertaken in collaboration with Ayala Land Inc. and the Makati Central Estate Association Inc. will involve an additional 27 charge points, including 19 DC fast charge points that offer reduced charging times.

There are 47 operational charging points strategically located across Makati including car parks at notable sites like Valero 2, Dela Rosa 1, as well as key areas such as the Makati Stock Exchange and Solaris One.

“ACMobility is excited to enhance Makati’s mobility infrastructure with a comprehensive charging network, ensuring convenient and efficient solutions for residents and visitors,” ACMobility CEO Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said.

“As a key city for our EV ecosystem expansion, Makati exemplifies the potential of electric mobility in urban centers, and we are dedicated to meeting its evolving needs toward a greener future,” he said.

Makati has been recognized as one of Metro Manila’s most sustainable urban centers, with benchmarks for eco-friendly initiatives and responsible governance.

“As one of the country’s most sustainable cities, Makati continues to lead by example in building a future-ready urban environment,” Makati Mayor Abigail Binay said.

