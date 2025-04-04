Dyip overtake Fuel Masters in PBA Philippine Cup opener

Terrafirma's Terrence Romeo (7) shoots over the Fuel Masters' Jjay Alejandro in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Terrafirma Dyip ushered in the PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup with a win, dousing the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 95-87, Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Terrafirma, which won just one game in the Commissioner’s Cup, scored 58 points in the middle quarters to break the game wide open.

Louie Sangalang powered the Dyip with 21 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists, while Stanley Pringle and Terrence Romeo had 17 points apiece.

Phoenix led by four, 43-39, at the 3:01 mark of the second quarter following a 3-pointer by Jjay Alejandro.

But 12 straight points by Terrafirma, capped by a jumper by Aldrech Ramos to start the third quarter, pushed the Dyip ahead by eight, 51-43.

A pair of free throws by Raul Soyud cut the deficit to four, 50-54, at the 10:15 mark of the third, but Romeo started to wax hot.

He scored 14 points in the third alone, as he heated up from deep.

With him in the forefront, Terrafirma saw its lead balloon to as much as 23 points, 89-66, after a 3-pointer by Sangalang.

But a huge 13-0 run capped by a deuce by Kai Ballungay sliced the deficit to 10, 79-89, with 3:05 remaining.

However, Romeo dialed in a 3-pointer once again to keep the Fuel Masters at bay, 92-79.

Paolo Hernandez and CJ Catapusan finished with nine markers apiece for Terrafirma while Aljun Melecio chipped in eight.

Ballungay carried the offensive load for Phoenix with 30 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Soyud added 11.

Despite shooting just 34-of-89 from the field, which is equivalent to 38.2%, the Dyip connected on 15 of their 42 3-point attempts. Phoenix made 32-of-76 from the floor, good for 42.1%, but made just 3 of their 20 attempts from deep.

Terrafirma will take on the Meralco Bolts on Saturday, while the Fuel Masters will face the Converge FiberXers on Sunday. Both games will be at the same Manila stadium.