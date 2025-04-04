^

Sports

Dyip overtake Fuel Masters in PBA Philippine Cup opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 8:16pm
Dyip overtake Fuel Masters in PBA Philippine Cup opener
Terrafirma's Terrence Romeo (7) shoots over the Fuel Masters' Jjay Alejandro in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Terrafirma Dyip ushered in the PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup with a win, dousing the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 95-87, Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Terrafirma, which won just one game in the Commissioner’s Cup, scored 58 points in the middle quarters to break the game wide open.

Louie Sangalang powered the Dyip with 21 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists, while Stanley Pringle and Terrence Romeo had 17 points apiece.

Phoenix led by four, 43-39, at the 3:01 mark of the second quarter following a 3-pointer by Jjay Alejandro.

But 12 straight points by Terrafirma, capped by a jumper by Aldrech Ramos to start the third quarter, pushed the Dyip ahead by eight, 51-43.

A pair of free throws by Raul Soyud cut the deficit to four, 50-54, at the 10:15 mark of the third, but Romeo started to wax hot.

He scored 14 points in the third alone, as he heated up from deep.

With him in the forefront, Terrafirma saw its lead balloon to as much as 23 points, 89-66, after a 3-pointer by Sangalang.

But a huge 13-0 run capped by a deuce by Kai Ballungay sliced the deficit to 10, 79-89, with 3:05 remaining.

However, Romeo dialed in a 3-pointer once again to keep the Fuel Masters at bay, 92-79.

Paolo Hernandez and CJ Catapusan finished with nine markers apiece for Terrafirma while Aljun Melecio chipped in eight.

Ballungay carried the offensive load for Phoenix with 30 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Soyud added 11.

Despite shooting just 34-of-89 from the field, which is equivalent to 38.2%, the Dyip connected on 15 of their 42 3-point attempts. Phoenix made 32-of-76 from the floor, good for 42.1%, but made just 3 of their 20 attempts from deep.

Terrafirma will take on the Meralco Bolts on Saturday, while the Fuel Masters will face the Converge FiberXers on Sunday. Both games will be at the same Manila stadium.

BASKETBALL

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tough losses for Philippines beach volley pairs

Tough losses for Philippines beach volley pairs

21 hours ago
Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella had their sizzling run doused in a 14-21, 15-21 loss to China’s Yu Tong and Jiang Kaiyue...
Sports
fbtw
Officiating gaffe costs Filipinas' match vs Chinese in Nuvali Asian beach volley tilt

Officiating gaffe costs Filipinas' match vs Chinese in Nuvali Asian beach volley tilt

1 day ago
Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella had their sizzling run doused by a dispiriting officiating blunder as China’s Yu Tong...
Sports
fbtw

RHJ to skip Asia Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
It appears that three-time PBA Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson won’t reprise his role as Jordan’s naturalized player in the coming FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah. “RHJ has no intention of playing anymore...
Sports
fbtw

Mapua spikers score twinkill vs CSB foes

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Mapua caught a big fish in reigning three-peat champion College of St. Benilde, 25-20, 11-25, 27-25, 25-21, yesterday to boost its stock in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the UPHSD Gym.
Sports
fbtw

Next is PBA Hall of Fame

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
Now that the cast of the 50 Greatest PBA players has been finalized, the pro league may consider the enshrinement of new additions to the PBA Hall of Fame that has been quiet since 2013 after five inductions. It...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Pirates edge Red Spikers to keep semis bid alive

Lady Pirates edge Red Spikers to keep semis bid alive

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University turned back San Beda, 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, on Friday to resuscitate its dying...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas women take down Chinese, barge into quarterfinals

Alas Pilipinas women take down Chinese, barge into quarterfinals

5 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas stood its ground against China in a war of attrition, 22-20, 22-20, in the Rebisco Asian Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey rides Houston momentum, cards 69 in Texas Open

Hoey rides Houston momentum, cards 69 in Texas Open

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Rico Hoey carried the momentum from his strong finish at the Houston Open into the Valero Texas Open, putting in an impressive...
Sports
fbtw
Curry scores 37 as Warriors outgun LeBron's Lakers

Curry scores 37 as Warriors outgun LeBron's Lakers

7 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 37 points as the Golden State Warriors outdueled LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-116 to claim...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with