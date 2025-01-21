^

Business

Gov’t tax collections projected to breach 2024 target revenue

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 12:15pm
Govâ€™t tax collections projected to breach 2024 target revenue
A photo of the exterior of the Department of Finance in Manila on Jan. 16, 2025.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

MANILA, Philippines — The government is set to meet its target revenue collections as it accumulated around P4.4 trillion in 2024. 

Both the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) were also able to meet their respective 2024 targets, 

As of January 16, preliminary numbers from the Department of Finance showed that revenues reached around P4,408,408,000,000. 

This exceeded the Development Budget Coordination Committee's (DBCC) target of P4.38 trillion. Likewise, the DBCC set the BIR's target at P2.848 trillion.

“The DBCC set the collection target at P2.848 trillion. Now, it is…although it is tentative since we are reconciling these figures and it will become final in the first month of February. But just now, it is certain that the BIR collected around P2.86 trillion,” BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said in Filipino during a public briefing on Monday. 

The DOF's tentative data also showed that the BOC collected P916.6 billion.

The BOC was initially tasked with collecting around P1 trillion by the DBCC.

“Let me commend both the BIR and the BOC for more or less hitting their targets last year. I think we had the highest collection last year,”  DOF Secretary Ralph Recto said in a media interview. 

The DOF chief said the government achieved a 16.5% revenue-to-GDP ratio, the highest in 27 years.

“I expect the BIR also to hit the targets for 2025. The challenge will be a little more for BOC because we increased their target for next year. So we want them to grow double-digit also for next year,” Recto added. 

Other government offices were able to collect P 32,388,000,000 while other non-tax revenues amounted to P 625,959,000,000.

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

RALPH RECTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Island flights transferred out of NAIA by March

Island flights transferred out of NAIA by March

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The government will commence its plan to move turboprops out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parañaque...
Business
fbtw
NNIC plans to limit private jets in NAIA for runway efficiency

NNIC plans to limit private jets in NAIA for runway efficiency

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The private operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is eyeing to limit general aviation at the gateway to...
Business
fbtw
Supreme Court: Banks can't arbitrarily refuse borrower payments

Supreme Court: Banks can't arbitrarily refuse borrower payments

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that banks cannot unreasonably refuse payments from borrowers, as doing so may result in higher...
Business
fbtw
Marcos pushes for local production as Tesla launches HQ

Marcos pushes for local production as Tesla launches HQ

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed hope that Tesla could eventually manufacture its vehicles locally in the Philip...
Business
fbtw
Market slips as investors await Trump inauguration

Market slips as investors await Trump inauguration

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The local stock market finished slightly lower yesterday as investors stayed on the sidelines while waiting for the inauguration...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Exporters urged to prepare for European Union Green Deal

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Filipino exporters must begin preparations to comply with the European Union’s (EU) Green Deal requirements to remain competitive and facilitate smoother entry into global markets, according to the country’s...
Business
fbtw

Making quality inspectors irrelevant

By Rey Elbo | 12 hours ago
Norman (not his real name) raised one question on my group page on Facebook: “Will this ‘brilliant idea’ backfire?”
Business
fbtw

Countering the immigration crisis

By Jozette Issel Dizon | 12 hours ago
Immigration continues to trend as a major political issue in different parts of the world.
Business
fbtw
President Marcos invites Tesla to manufacture EVs in Philippines

President Marcos invites Tesla to manufacture EVs in Philippines

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos invited Elon Musk’s multinational automotive and clean energy company Tesla to manufacture electric...
Business
fbtw
Consunjis see profitability for Cemex in 2-3 years

Consunjis see profitability for Cemex in 2-3 years

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The new leadership of Cemex Holdings Philippines (CHP) is looking at a couple more years before achieving a complete turnaround...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with