Philippines to host ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 11:37am
Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco attends the 12th ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers Meeting in Johor, Malaysia on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will host the Tourism Forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026, taking over from Malaysia, which led this year’s event in Johor.

At the 2025 forum held in Johor, Malaysia, the Department of Tourism (DOT) formally accepted the responsibility, with Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco set to chair the gathering, succeeding Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 will be conducted in Cebu, while the meetings leading to the event will be held in Manila and Boracay.

“As the Philippines takes on the Chairmanship of ASEAN 2026, I invite you to join us in the Philippines for the 29th ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Cebu in January 2026,” Frasco said in a statement, addressing ASEAN nations and partners. 

“It will be an opportunity not just to discuss policies, but to witness firsthand the immense potential for sustainable tourism growth in the region,” she added. 

The recently concluded six-day event, held from January 15 to 20, featured the 28th Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers, where officials reported a 70% completion of activities under the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan 2016 to 2025 and began shaping the sectoral roadmap for the next five years.

Member states committed to strengthening regional collaboration for a more sustainable, resilient and competitive tourism sector, building on post-pandemic recovery. 

Last year, ASEAN welcomed over 123 million visitors in 2024, marking a 30.6% increase from 2023, which the ministers said was driven by eased visa policies and expanded tourism offerings.

The meeting underscored the need to strengthen sustainable tourism, or ecotourism, calling it “a driving force for economic growth, cultural preservation and environmental conservation in ASEAN.”

"This is why the Philippines is embracing tourism that not only sustains but actively restores ecosystems, honors our heritage, while empowering our communities, supporting small businesses and preserving the natural and cultural treasures that define our region," Frasco said. 

ASEAN members are also looking to address connectivity gaps in second and third-tier tourism destinations and utilizing digital marketing to promote tourism. 

This year’s forum drew 323 buyers and 221 sellers, including 221 exhibitors and 100 media representatives. It also served as a marketplace for business deals and product launches.

With the Philippines set to host the 2026 forum, Frasco said the event would highlight the country's tourism model — one that fosters collaboration between communities, businesses and the government — while showcasing the renowned warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people.

“The Philippines, with its spirit of hospitality and deep sense of community, stands ready to open its pristine shores to all of you, where we will write a new chapter of the ASEAN story: a legacy of unity, sustainability and prosperity for all,” she added. 

The ASEAN is composed of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. 

The forum also involves other global players such as Japan, Russia, China and India, which Southeast Asian countries also engage with.

