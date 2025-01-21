^

Business

DA launches P85 million project to boost egg output

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2025 | 12:00am
DA launches P85 million project to boost egg output
The DA said it would implement the chicken layer project or the LOVE project that would establish small-scale egg production in identified areas nationwide.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) will roll out a P85.2-million chicken layer program this year that seeks to boost egg production in the country.

The DA said it would implement the chicken layer project or the LOVE project that would establish small-scale egg production in identified areas nationwide.

“This will provide an immediate source of food and livelihood and immediate return on investment which will redound to food security,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in the implementing guidelines of the program issued yesterday.

The DA noted that eggs remain the country’s most affordable and accessible source of protein, vitamins and essential minerals that are critical in combating malnutrition and having a healthy diet.

The DA said the target beneficiaries of the project are farmers, community groups and farmer cooperatives and associations that will be determined by the respective regional field office (RFOs) and local government units.

The identified beneficiaries would receive a module worth P79,500 that shall contain 48 heads of ready-to-lay chickens, three-tier battery cage with feeder and nipple drinker, two bags of pre-lay and six bags of layer feeds good for two-and-a-half months, set of vitamins, medications and shed type house for chicken.

The DA said there would be 11 beneficiaries in 82 provinces across all regions nationwide. The allocated budget for the distribution of the interventions to the beneficiaries is about P71.72 million. The allocation will be downloaded to the RFOs of the DA.

The DA allocated P6.52 million for the Bureau of Animal Industry, which would manage the project and P6.96 million to the Agricultural Training Institute for training and extension support. The fund would be downloaded directly to the implementing agencies.

The country’s chicken egg production from January to September last year rose by six percent to 575,576 metric tons (MT) from 5423,722 MT in the same nine-month period in 2023, based on Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

During the nine-month period, chicken egg production was valued at P57.54 billion, contributing almost 28 percent of the country’s total poultry output during the period, PSA data showed.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Island flights transferred out of NAIA by March

Island flights transferred out of NAIA by March

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The government will commence its plan to move turboprops out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parañaque...
Business
fbtw
Supreme Court: Banks can't arbitrarily refuse borrower payments

Supreme Court: Banks can't arbitrarily refuse borrower payments

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that banks cannot unreasonably refuse payments from borrowers, as doing so may result in higher...
Business
fbtw
Marcos pushes for local production as Tesla launches HQ

Marcos pushes for local production as Tesla launches HQ

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed hope that Tesla could eventually manufacture its vehicles locally in the Philip...
Business
fbtw

Health is wealth

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It doesn’t get any clearer than this: good public health promotes economic growth.
Business
fbtw
Maynilad pouring in over P30 billion for capex

Maynilad pouring in over P30 billion for capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. is pouring in massive investments again this year as it pipelines more than P30 billion for capital...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Exporters urged to prepare for European Union Green Deal

By Louella Desiderio | 40 minutes ago
Filipino exporters must begin preparations to comply with the European Union’s (EU) Green Deal requirements to remain competitive and facilitate smoother entry into global markets, according to the country’s...
Business
fbtw

Making quality inspectors irrelevant

By Rey Elbo | 40 minutes ago
Norman (not his real name) raised one question on my group page on Facebook: “Will this ‘brilliant idea’ backfire?”
Business
fbtw

Countering the immigration crisis

By Jozette Issel Dizon | 40 minutes ago
Immigration continues to trend as a major political issue in different parts of the world.
Business
fbtw
President Marcos invites Tesla to manufacture EVs in Philippines

President Marcos invites Tesla to manufacture EVs in Philippines

By Helen Flores | 40 minutes ago
President Marcos invited Elon Musk’s multinational automotive and clean energy company Tesla to manufacture electric...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with