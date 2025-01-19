^

BCDA eyeing PPP for waste-to-energy facility in Clark

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
January 19, 2025 | 12:00am
Bases Conversion and Development Authority
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is conducting a study for a waste-to-energy facility being eyed as a public-private partnership (PPP) project to provide a renewable energy source for the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.

Amid the growing energy crisis, the BCDA said that it is conducting a study for a proposed waste-to-energy facility in Tarlac.

The facility is aimed at boosting power supply and catering to locators and investors’ energy requirements in Clark.

The study will include site selection, as well as technical, environmental, social, legal, financial, as well as economic analysis for the design, construction, as well as operation and maintenance of the facility.

After the study is completed, the BCDA will conduct a public bidding for the facility, which is intended to be structured as a PPP project.

BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said the state-run firm is committed to utilizing smart and green innovations as it pushes for the sustainable development of its properties.

“Utilizing waste-to-energy technology, in particular, will modernize solid waste management and promote green energy, helping usher Clark’s transition toward a circular economy,” he said.

According to a World Bank study, annual waste generation globally is projected to reach 3.4 billion tons by 2050.

Carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions from solid waste treatment and disposal, primarily driven by open dumps and landfills without gas collection systems, is expected to rise to 2.6 billion tons in 2050 from 1.6 billion tons in 2016.

“With waste-to-energy technology, the BCDA can do its part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while also addressing the energy requirements of our community,” Bingcang said.

The waste-to-energy project is in line with the government’s aim to promote solid waste management initiatives in the country.

