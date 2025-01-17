UnionDigital Bank, JuanHand partner for financial access

The alliance between these industry leaders helps enable immediate access to capital for creditworthy Filipinos, especially for those with little to no credit history.

MANILA, Philippines — UnionDigital Bank (UD), the digital bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, and JuanHand, the country’s leading pure fintech cash lending app, have partnered to rapidly expand access to credit for the underserved communities in the Philippines.

The alliance between these industry leaders helps enable immediate access to capital for creditworthy Filipinos, especially for those with little to no credit history.

By combining UD’s cutting-edge digital banking infrastructure with WeFund’s fintech lending expertise, the collaboration aims to pave the way for greater financial inclusion.

“At UD, our commitment to financial inclusion goes beyond just providing access, it’s about empowering Filipinos to improve their lives and realize their full potential. From the very beginning, we’ve focused on extending credit to those who once had limited access to financial opportunities,” said Danilo Mojica II, president and CEO of UD.

“We are honored to be UD’s first fintech cash lending partner.” said Francisco Mauricio, president and CEO of WeFund Lending Corp., operator of JuanHand.

(For more information, visit www.juanhand.com).