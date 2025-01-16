^

Business

Jollibee opens first Tiong Bahru Bakery in Philippines

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 16, 2025 | 12:00am
Jollibee opens first Tiong Bahru Bakery in Philippines
“Introducing Tiong Bahru Bakery to the Philippine market aligns with our commitment to providing Filipinos with exciting, world-class dining experiences,” Jollibee Group Global president and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) recently opened the first branch of Singaporean food concept Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines, marking the bakery’s first international branch.

“Introducing Tiong Bahru Bakery to the Philippine market aligns with our commitment to providing Filipinos with exciting, world-class dining experiences,” Jollibee Group Global president and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

Originally hailing from Singapore, Tiong Bahru Bakery is known for its croissants and other expertly handmade pastries using the finest French ingredients. It currently has 21 branches in Singapore.

“This marks the first international branch of Tiong Bahru Bakery, and we are proud to open it here in the Philippines,” Tanmantiong said referring to the store located at the Verve Residences Tower 2, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig.

“We deeply appreciate the support of our exceptional partners – Titan Dining, Ayala Malls, and Bonifacio Global City – who have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. We look forward to seeing this collaboration thrive, blending local and global culinary traditions, as we continue spreading the joy of eating,” he said.

Tiong Bahru Bakery’s strength lies in its passion for excellence, showcased in its exceptional offerings: the signature flaky and buttery croissant, the indulgent pain au chocolat, the bestselling sweet and rich kouign amann, the savory za’atar miso eggplant sandwich, and the zesty, refreshing lemon tart.

The coffee sustainably sourced beans produced by Common Man Coffee Roasters complements the dining experience offered by the bakery.

“For years, the Tiong Bahru Bakery has been synonymous with serving the epitome of croissants and an array of delectably unique creations. Now, with its arrival in the Philippines, we want the location to be the people’s go-to spot where they can indulge in freshly baked products while soaking in the store’s inviting ambiance,” Jollibee Group Philippines CEO Joseph Tanbuntiong said.

Tiong Bahru Bakery said its commitment to honoring the true craft of artisanal baking has been in its DNA and is supported by the use of the finest French ingredients paired with the careful creation of the viennoiseries using the time-honored techniques.

“Our signature croissants take three whole days to perfect – a process that involves careful fermentation, layering, proofing, and baking to achieve that golden, flaky finish that we and our customers love. These techniques are a testament to the skill and dedication of our bakers and our belief that great food is worth the time and effort,” Tiong Bahru Bakery’s general manager Matt McLauchlan said.

In August 2023, JFC announced that it established a joint venture company (JVCo) with the Food Collective Pte. Ltd. of Singapore that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. Under the JVCo, JFC owns 60 percent of the business and FCPL holding the remaining 40 percent.

Both companies committed to invest up to P250 million in the JVCo, which shall have its own resources and personnel, with JFC taking the lead in the management and operation of the business.

The JVCo will be the franchisee of both brands in the Philippines.

FCPL is a majority-owned subsidiary of Titan Lifestyle Holdings Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Titan Dining LP, in which JFC has a 90 percent participating interest. The company was incorporated in Singapore and its primary activity is owning and operating lifestyle brands, including Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters.

JFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OFW personal remittances hit $3.12 billion in November 2024

OFW personal remittances hit $3.12 billion in November 2024

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In a statement released on Wednesday, January 15, the central bank said that OFW remittances grew by 3.5% in November 2024...
Business
fbtw
From ban to buyout: What next for TikTok in the US?

From ban to buyout: What next for TikTok in the US?

16 hours ago
TikTok faces an imminent shutdown in the United States after Congress passed a law last year forcing its Chinese owner ByteDance...
Business
fbtw
US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

16 hours ago
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Elon Musk, arguing that his purchase of Twitter shares in 2022...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Peso may breach 60:$1 threshold&rsquo;

‘Peso may breach 60:$1 threshold’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The peso may breach the critical 60 to $1 threshold if the policies of Donald Trump when he assumes the US presidency surprise...
Business
fbtw

Can NGCP resist Maharlika?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
There is no reason for NGCP’s equity holders to welcome the interest of Maharlika Fund to buy into the company.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOF resolves issues on tax shares of LGUs

DOF resolves issues on tax shares of LGUs

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
In a dialogue with city mayors yesterday, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto addressed concerns on the computation of national...
Business
fbtw
Stocks snap 3-day retreat

Stocks snap 3-day retreat

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market snapped its three-day losing streak as investors took advantage of bargains.
Business
fbtw

Accelerating growth in the regions

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
The new year ushered in exciting news for the local tourism and hospitality industry, with the announcement of the landmark investment by business leader and philanthropist Manuel V. Pangilinan in Baguio’s...
Business
fbtw
Maynilad hopeful on IPO this year

Maynilad hopeful on IPO this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. is looking to get its initial public offering done this year, as discussions with banks are...
Business
fbtw
MPTC raising up to P50 billion ahead of merger with SMC unit

MPTC raising up to P50 billion ahead of merger with SMC unit

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Expressway giant Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. may sell new shares this year to secure as much as P50 billion, as it looks...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with