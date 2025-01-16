Jollibee opens first Tiong Bahru Bakery in Philippines

“Introducing Tiong Bahru Bakery to the Philippine market aligns with our commitment to providing Filipinos with exciting, world-class dining experiences,” Jollibee Group Global president and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

MANILA, Philippines — Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) recently opened the first branch of Singaporean food concept Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines, marking the bakery’s first international branch.

Originally hailing from Singapore, Tiong Bahru Bakery is known for its croissants and other expertly handmade pastries using the finest French ingredients. It currently has 21 branches in Singapore.

“This marks the first international branch of Tiong Bahru Bakery, and we are proud to open it here in the Philippines,” Tanmantiong said referring to the store located at the Verve Residences Tower 2, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig.

“We deeply appreciate the support of our exceptional partners – Titan Dining, Ayala Malls, and Bonifacio Global City – who have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. We look forward to seeing this collaboration thrive, blending local and global culinary traditions, as we continue spreading the joy of eating,” he said.

Tiong Bahru Bakery’s strength lies in its passion for excellence, showcased in its exceptional offerings: the signature flaky and buttery croissant, the indulgent pain au chocolat, the bestselling sweet and rich kouign amann, the savory za’atar miso eggplant sandwich, and the zesty, refreshing lemon tart.

The coffee sustainably sourced beans produced by Common Man Coffee Roasters complements the dining experience offered by the bakery.

“For years, the Tiong Bahru Bakery has been synonymous with serving the epitome of croissants and an array of delectably unique creations. Now, with its arrival in the Philippines, we want the location to be the people’s go-to spot where they can indulge in freshly baked products while soaking in the store’s inviting ambiance,” Jollibee Group Philippines CEO Joseph Tanbuntiong said.

Tiong Bahru Bakery said its commitment to honoring the true craft of artisanal baking has been in its DNA and is supported by the use of the finest French ingredients paired with the careful creation of the viennoiseries using the time-honored techniques.

“Our signature croissants take three whole days to perfect – a process that involves careful fermentation, layering, proofing, and baking to achieve that golden, flaky finish that we and our customers love. These techniques are a testament to the skill and dedication of our bakers and our belief that great food is worth the time and effort,” Tiong Bahru Bakery’s general manager Matt McLauchlan said.

In August 2023, JFC announced that it established a joint venture company (JVCo) with the Food Collective Pte. Ltd. of Singapore that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. Under the JVCo, JFC owns 60 percent of the business and FCPL holding the remaining 40 percent.

Both companies committed to invest up to P250 million in the JVCo, which shall have its own resources and personnel, with JFC taking the lead in the management and operation of the business.

The JVCo will be the franchisee of both brands in the Philippines.

FCPL is a majority-owned subsidiary of Titan Lifestyle Holdings Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Titan Dining LP, in which JFC has a 90 percent participating interest. The company was incorporated in Singapore and its primary activity is owning and operating lifestyle brands, including Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters.