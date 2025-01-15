^

Business

Aboitiz unit to build solar facility for Republic Cement

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2025 | 12:00am
Aboitiz unit to build solar facility for Republic Cement
AUSI, a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Upgrade Energy Philippines (UGEP), has signed a long-term power purchase deal with RCBM for a ground-mounted solar project within the latter’s facility in the municipality of Norzagaray.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Upgrade Solar Inc. (AUSI) is constructing a solar facility in Bulacan to supply clean power to cement maker Republic Cement & Building Materials Inc. (RCBM).

AUSI, a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Upgrade Energy Philippines (UGEP), has signed a long-term power purchase deal with RCBM for a ground-mounted solar project within the latter’s facility in the municipality of Norzagaray.

Under the agreement, AUSI will cover the upfront capital investment and manage the operation of the project, while RCBM will exclusively purchase the generated energy to power its cement plant.

The solar facility is scheduled for completion in the second half of the year, although further details such as its capacity and project cost have yet to be disclosed.

“This partnership is a major milestone in our shared vision of utilizing renewable energy to fuel industrial development,” AUSI chairperson Ruth Yu-Owen said.

The company, Yu-Owen said, remains committed to offering “sustainable and efficient energy solutions that address the energy needs of businesses while supporting the Philippines’ transition to renewable energy.”

AUSI combines the expertise and resources of AboitizPower and UGEP to build and operate distributed solar projects for large commercial and industrial consumers across the country.

This latest partnership is expected to enable RCBM to achieve long-term operational savings and lower its carbon footprint.

“By integrating solar energy into our operations, we take a decisive step toward reducing emissions and contributing to a more sustainable Philippines,” Republic Cement Services CEO Roman Menz said.

Established in 1955, the Republic Cement Group supplies cement and building materials to the local market to meet the demand for high-quality construction materials.

With five cement plants and one grinding station, the group boasts of a total cement capacity of 9.7 million tons per year.

For his part, AboitizPower first vice president and retail head James Yu believes the strategic deal with RCBM sets a “new benchmark for solar adoption in the industrial sector.”

“By bridging AUSI’s expertise in delivering innovative energy solutions and Republic Cement’s sustainability goals, we are creating a blueprint for how renewable energy solutions can power the Philippines’ industrial future,” Yu said.

As the energy arm of the Aboitiz Group, AboitizPower wants to expand its renewable capacity to 4,600 megawatts over the next five years. The company’s portfolio includes over 1,000 MW of disclosed projects from various indigenous energy sources.

ABOITIZ UPGRADE SOLAR INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL adds new route from Cebu

PAL adds new route from Cebu

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is betting on a new route and expanding its Siargao flights from Cebu, as the carrier moves...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets mixed as traders eye US inflation data, earnings

Asian markets mixed as traders eye US inflation data, earnings

9 hours ago
Asian markets diverged Tuesday as bargain buying after recent losses played against ongoing worries about the outlook for...
Business
fbtw
NGCP refutes P204.3B excess earnings claim, cites revenue proposal as basis

NGCP refutes P204.3B excess earnings claim, cites revenue proposal as basis

7 hours ago
Facing allegations of owing P204.3 billion to Filipinos for its purported excess earnings, the National Grid Corporation of...
Business
fbtw

Investment, daw?

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Whoever is the not-so-bright economic adviser who convinced BBM to launch Maharlika as a sovereign wealth or investment fund did him and the country a big disfavor.
Business
fbtw
A fast-food chicken issue

A fast-food chicken issue

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
What would you do if you encountered something unusual about the food served in a fast-food restaurant? Maybe, you’ll...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Semirara hits record coal sales in 2024

Semirara hits record coal sales in 2024

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Semirara Mining and Power Corp., chaired by tycoon Isidro Consunji, shattered records in coal sales volume last year, fueled...
Business
fbtw

Can NGCP resist Maharlika?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
There is no reason for NGCP’s equity holders to welcome the interest of Maharlika Fund to buy into the company.
Business
fbtw
Axelum gears up for aggressive growth

Axelum gears up for aggressive growth

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Axelum Resources Corp. is gearing up for aggressive growth following a turnaround in 2024 that was driven by expected record-high...
Business
fbtw

The comet named FLC-43

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
Meet Engineer Francis Lloyd Chua, chairman and chief executive officer of Premium Megastructures Inc., which specializes in land developments, reclamations, construction of roads, ports, airports and bridges all...
Business
fbtw

UBS shuts down representative office in Philippines

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Swiss banking giant UBS AG has officially closed its representative office in the Philippines, marking the end of its 28-year presence in the country, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announced.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with