GCash widens reach in Japan

GCash yesterday said users may now scan to pay anywhere in Japan as its international partner, Alipay+, broadened its collaboration with Japanese e-wallet PayPay.

MANILA, Philippines — E-wallet leader GCash is reaching more areas in Japan through the expansion of its international partnership, allowing Filipinos to transact with millions of merchants.

Thus, Filipinos with GCash may now carry out cashless payments in more than three million merchants for leisure and shopping in Japan.

GCash International general manager Paul Albano said the partnership eases payment worries for Filipinos out on a trip in Japan as they no longer have to bring too much cash with them – which in itself is a concern – as they can just do their transactions online.

Albano said the expanded partnership covers activities as basic as paying for food in a restaurant, to as complex as booking accommodation and tours. He noted that most of Japan is also shifting to cashless options, including cities and towns outside Tokyo and Osaka.

“As more Filipinos make Japan their top travel destination, GCash is committed to pursuing this partnership that enables them to make the most out of their experience there,” Albano said.

“GCash users no longer need to worry about the constraints of limited payment options, knowing that there is a readily available and secure payment they can rely on,” he added.

On its own, GCash has become available in Japan through Alipay+ since 2023, and it has worked on its global reach to attend to the financial needs of Filipinos abroad.

The leading e-wallet in the Philippines is operating in Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, UK and the US. It is also considering expansion to more countries in the future.

To promote its use overseas, GCash promises the cheapest foreign exchange rates, on top of zero service fees. Moreover, the e-wallet offers travelers exclusive access to discounts and promos to maximize their trip budget.

Currently, the e-wallet is developing a feature that would give foreign visitors a 30-day access to its platform using a local or international number to boost cashless payment in domestic tourism.