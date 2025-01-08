^

Business

Explainer: How hackers are parading as legitimate telcos, companies

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 1:21pm
Explainer: How hackers are parading as legitimate telcos, companies
Artist's rendition of a hacker.
Image by Thomas from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever received a text from your bank asking you to click on a link? The caller ID may seem legitimate, but think twice before clicking — you could be getting scammed.

As the Philippine government clears out physical scamming hubs, hackers have resorted to “guerilla tactics,” Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Ivan Uy said. 

The DICT official affirmed that hackers have been a constant headache, as the technology that they use is rapidly evolving. 

Hackers used to rely on telecom networks to do scams, so when people used to get scam texts, they knew that they were getting it from an unknown caller. But now, people are getting texts from caller IDs bearing the name of their banks or other businesses. 

It is described as “drive-by hacking” — scammers would take their equipment and park their cars outside of crowded areas such as malls.

“Most of these equipment are actually smuggled in because they are illegal,” Uy said. 

Some of these equipment were used by politicians in past election cycles in order to blast texts to prospective voters. 

The text hijacking equipment allows them to misdirect cellphones to think that their machines are legitimate telco sites, capturing the numbers. 

“Once they capture all those numbers, they now do a text blast to those numbers and they can put anything on their [caller ID]. They can put a bank’s name, a telcos name, a credit card’s name on that text making you believe that you actually are receiving a text from that,” Uy said. 

Authorities have to physically go after these hackers. Uy said that it was a “cat and mouse thing.” 

The government would have to deploy assets to capture and intercept them. Uy said that they have already apprehended a handful of hackers. 

The DICT is still analyzing the equipment confiscated from hackers to determine how to adapt to it. Uy said the department is currently working with telco providers and the National Telecommunications Commission to develop a specific solution for this mode of hacking.

How about the SIM Registration Act? 

The contentious SIM registration Act sought to put an end to text scams. However, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of this new mode of hacking, which eliminates the need for an individual SIM card.

Asked if the law was still practical, Uy said it worked at first. However, scammers moved fast, shifting to other advanced means. 

“They shifted to other methods and in these methods that they are using now they do not need SIM, they operate on what we call over the top services like Telegram, Viber or Messenger, which do not require a SIM card. So some of them are using those methodologies,” he said. 

While the SIM Registration Act’s effectiveness against scamming has been questioned, introducing another one is not on top of the DICT’s to-do list. 

The first solution would be to tackle the issue on an operational level, since the legislative process takes time.

The evolution of scammers and their means would easily outpace the law. 

“What we are actually working on with congress is to amend the cybercrime law in order to have a more encompassing approach. Like in other countries, what they have legislated is a law against online harm,” he said. 

DICT

HACKER

IVAN UY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ernest Cu: It&rsquo;s the perfect time to leave Globe

Ernest Cu: It’s the perfect time to leave Globe

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
When Ernest Cu took the helm of Globe Telecom in 2009, he was an outsider in the industry, and the Ayala-led telco was struggling...
Business
fbtw

Building classrooms

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
The moral mayhem over the pork-laden 2025 national budget brings up the question of whether we can trust the government to properly invest in the things we need to get our people out of poverty and the country out...
Business
fbtw
China blasts 'suppression' after US adds Tencent, CATL to military companies list

China blasts 'suppression' after US adds Tencent, CATL to military companies list

22 hours ago
China on Tuesday accused Washington of "unjustified suppression" after the US Defense Department added tech giant Tencent...
Business
fbtw
Forex buffer rises to $106.8 billion, but misses BSP&rsquo;s 2024 target

Forex buffer rises to $106.8 billion, but misses BSP’s 2024 target

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer rose by three percent to $106.84 billion in 2024 from $103.75 in 2023, marking...
Business
fbtw
Yellen raises 'serious concern' to China after US Treasury cyberattack

Yellen raises 'serious concern' to China after US Treasury cyberattack

1 day ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised concerns Monday to Beijing about "malicious cyber activity" by Chinese state-sponsored...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Debt balloons to P16.09 trillion as of end-November

Debt balloons to P16.09 trillion as of end-November

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
The country’s outstanding debt reached another record high, hitting P16.09 trillion as of end-November last year...
Business
fbtw
PSEi drops as December inflation quickens

PSEi drops as December inflation quickens

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The local stock market suffered its first loss of the year as investors pocketed gains from a three-day rally following a...
Business
fbtw
ERC OKs P101 billion energy investments in 2024

ERC OKs P101 billion energy investments in 2024

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission approved the implementation of energy projects worth P101 billion last year, aimed at improving...
Business
fbtw
Nickel Asia exits Coral Bay amid volatile global market

Nickel Asia exits Coral Bay amid volatile global market

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 15 hours ago
The volatility in the global nickel market has promted Zamora-led Nickel Asia Corp. to divest its minority stake in a nickel...
Business
fbtw

Of PX goods and Korean marts

By Marianne Go | 15 hours ago
I will admit that I love imports. My love for US products started quite early in my childhood, surprisingly shaped by American cartoon strips – specifically Popeye.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with